‘Extreme’ wildfire warning issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

An “extreme” wildfire warning has been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as temperatures rise.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said there is a “very high” wildfire risk on Monday and Tuesday.

This climbs to an “extreme” risk between Wednesday and Saturday before returning to a “very high” risk on Sunday.

It comes weeks after firefighters spent more than 24 hours tackling a large wildfire near Aberfoyle.

Public urged not to start fires

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs 22° in Dundee and Perth on Wednesday.

SFRS wildfire lead Michael Humphreys said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid using anything involving a naked flame.

“At this time of year in early spring, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation across large areas of countryside.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting.

“It is imperative we all act responsibly while enjoying the outdoors, especially over the coming days of predicted sunshine.

In March, more than 100 deliberate fires were recorded across Fife, which a local MP claimed was being fuelled by a “disturbing” TikTok trend.