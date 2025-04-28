‘Extreme’ wildfire warning issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Extreme’ wildfire warning issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The warning comes weeks after a spate of deliberate fires in Fife.

By Andrew Robson
A wildfire warning has been issued across Tayside Fife and Stirling
Crews tackled a blaze on Benarty Hill in Ballingry earlier in April. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

An “extreme” wildfire warning has been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as temperatures rise.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said there is a “very high” wildfire risk on Monday and Tuesday.

This climbs to an “extreme” risk between Wednesday and Saturday before returning to a “very high” risk on Sunday.

It comes weeks after firefighters spent more than 24 hours tackling a large wildfire near Aberfoyle.

Public urged not to start fires

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs 22° in Dundee and Perth on Wednesday.

SFRS wildfire lead Michael Humphreys said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid using anything involving a naked flame.

“At this time of year in early spring, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation across large areas of countryside.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting.

“It is imperative we all act responsibly while enjoying the outdoors, especially over the coming days of predicted sunshine.

In March, more than 100 deliberate fires were recorded across Fife, which a local MP claimed was being fuelled by a “disturbing” TikTok trend.

Conversation