Latest from scene as firefighters tackle large blaze at Fife recycling centre

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a large blaze at a Fife recycling centre.

Crews were called to Ladybank Recycling Centre just after 10pm on Monday.

Efforts are continuing to extinguish the fire.

The Courier’s reporter Lucy Scarlett, who is at the scene, said: “I’ve been told the fire is still ongoing and I can see the black smoke billowing into the sky.

“I can also smell the burning rubbish.

“Another fire engine has arrived since I’ve been here and the blaze shows no signs of being over any time soon.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told The Courier: “We received the call at 10:10pm on Monday for a fire at Ladybank Recycling Centre.

“One appliance was originally dispatched but four pumps and one welfare unit are now in attendance.

“We are still at the scene and will be for quite some time.”

A statement issued by the fire service on social media said: “We are currently in attendance at a fire affecting a large area of landfill at Ladybank Recycling Centre in Fife.

“Members of the public are asked to close windows and doors as a precaution.

“Motorists driving through smoke should keep windows closed and turn off air conditioning.”

Police Scotland and Fife Council have been contacted for more information.

