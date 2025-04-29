Tayside residents caught up in flights chaos after Spain power cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside residents caught up in flights chaos after Spain power cut

Gladiators star Sheli McCoy, from Dundee, was among those left stranded for hours.

By Bryan Copland & Logan Hutchison
Logan Hutchison and friends in Lanzarote. Image: Logan Hutchison
Tayside residents are among those caught up in flights chaos after a huge power cut in Spain.

Large areas of the country, along with Portugal, were left without power after a massive outage on Monday.

Power is now returning in some parts as an investigation into the cause takes place.

However, the power cut has caused travel chaos for thousands, including some trying to make it back home to Tayside.

The Courier reporter Logan Hutchison, from Forfar, was due to fly from Lanzarote to Edinburgh on Monday evening, but was forced to stay an extra night.

Delays and card payment issues at airport

He said: “The island of Lanzarote did not actually lose power, but phone signals were down for large spells of Monday.

“The first sign of any real problems was at security in the airport, where there were significant delays.

“Once in the departure lounge, the relatively small airport seemed crowded, and it was clear there were going to be issues.

“My flight to Edinburgh, due to leave at 8pm, was showing as being delayed by around 35 minutes.

“In the airport, card payment systems had broken down, meaning many stores were only accepting cash.

“I boarded my flight at around 8.30pm and had been on the plane for around an hour and a half when we were told the plane would not be departing for at least another two hours.

“Some passengers became extremely disgruntled after this announcement.”

Fellow Forfar resident Fraser McIntosh was also aboard the Ryanair flight from Lanzarote, which was eventually cancelled, and said the experience was “extremely uncomfortable”.

The 22-year-old sports coach said: “It is definitely not the way you’d want a holiday to end.

“Being trapped inside a static plane in the heat for hours is not fun.

“The fact the air conditioning wasn’t on for the first hour or so and we had no water made it worse.

Gladiators star Sheli McCoy stuck at airport for 9 hours

“It was extremely uncomfortable.

“I’m now going to miss a day’s work, which I could really do without.

“It’s been a bit of a nightmare.”

Gladiators star Sheli McCoy, from Dundee, also faced disruption.

She posted a photo taken from a plane on Instagram, saying: “Power cut over the whole of Spain today, nine hours in an airport, two shuffled flights, change of Edinburgh to Glasgow destination, three (hours) on a stationary grounded plane, offloaded bags, onboarded bags and a captain with a sense of humour.

“But free Pringles and a mini can of Coke.

“I’ll be back in Dundee by 6am tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Meanwhile, author Sir Ian Rankin – originally from Fife – was in Lisbon when the power cut happened.

He posted on X: “A 65th birthday to remember.

“Power went out as we boarded an underground train. Stayed off around 10 hours.

“Top tip: always book a hotel with natural light in its corridors and stairwells. Ours was like the blitz…”

Laura Wilde, who now lives in Spain with husband Kyle Falconer – singer from The View – also shared her experiences of the power cut.

She posted: “Still no power, have 10% on my phone and I only have access to internet because my phone still operates from UK service.”

