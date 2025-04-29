Arbroath High School has been praised for improving the standard of lessons after being told they were not “exciting” enough.

Education Scotland assessed two areas of the school – leadership of change and learning, teaching and assessment – to be “weak” following a visit in January 2024.

One of the issues raised in last year’s report was that pupils were not being challenged in their learning, causing a lack of excitement and stimulation.

However, after a follow-up visit this year, Education Scotland said teachers have now benefitted from training to help get their students to “actively” engage in learning.

The latest report said: “Young people (are) learning independently, working collaboratively with peers and making greater use of digital technology.

Pupils report improvements at Arbroath High School

“Young people report an improvement in leading their own learning – they are able to influence what and how they learn.”

Inspectors also said pupils are now feeling more motivated and benefitting from higher expectations and more appropriate challenges.

Meanwhile, Education Scotland said it was pleased to see the school was showing “promising signs” in building a culture of ambition.

Some areas for improvement are still being worked on, and Education Scotland said it will visit again within a year.