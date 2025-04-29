Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath High School improves after being told to make lessons more ‘exciting’

Education Scotland says pupils have seen progress in their learning after the school was previously deemed "weak" in some areas.

By Ben MacDonald
Arbroath High School
Arbroath High School has been commended for improving lessons. Image: DC Thomson

Arbroath High School has been praised for improving the standard of lessons after being told they were not “exciting” enough.

Education Scotland assessed two areas of the school –  leadership of change and learning, teaching and assessment – to be “weak” following a visit in January 2024.

One of the issues raised in last year’s report was that pupils were not being challenged in their learning, causing a lack of excitement and stimulation.

However, after a follow-up visit this year, Education Scotland said teachers have now benefitted from training to help get their students to “actively” engage in learning.

The latest report said: “Young people (are) learning independently, working collaboratively with peers and making greater use of digital technology.

Pupils report improvements at Arbroath High School

“Young people report an improvement in leading their own learning – they are able to influence what and how they learn.”

Inspectors also said pupils are now feeling more motivated and benefitting from higher expectations and more appropriate challenges.

Meanwhile, Education Scotland said it was pleased to see the school was showing “promising signs” in building a culture of ambition.

Some areas for improvement are still being worked on, and Education Scotland said it will visit again within a year.

