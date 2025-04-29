An ironmonger in Balfron has been put up for sale after it closed earlier this month.

McFarlanes Hardware & Ironmongery, which has been on Buchanan Street for more than 40 years, is on the market for offers over £90,000.

It comes after owner Richie McHugh announced it would be shutting immediately on April 13.

Lapsley McManus Property Consultants says the business has a “prominent position” in the village.

The premises includes a double-fronted shop within a three-storey tenement building.

As well as a timber shop front, there are two interconnected retail areas at the front, back shop storage, a tea prep area and a toilet.

In a Facebook post, Mr McHugh said he was “heartbroken” to announce the closure.

He wrote: “This has been an incredibly tough decision, made after careful consideration of several factors — most significantly, rising overheads and increasing costs from suppliers.

“As a small business, it’s become increasingly difficult to compete with large retailers and online giants.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to every single one of you who has supported us over the years — your loyalty, kindness and encouragement have meant the world.

“We ask for your understanding and support as we navigate this next chapter.”

Mr McHugh took over McFarlanes Ironmongery three years ago.

It followed the retirement of Elsie and Jim Andrews who had run the business since the 1980s.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, Kippen’s Rhubarb Lime café has announced it will close in May after 12 years in business.

And Buchlyvie’s only pub looks likely to become holiday accommodation after the Scottish Government approved plans.

