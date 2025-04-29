Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Stirlingshire ironmonger shop up for sale after ‘heartbreaking’ closure

McFarlanes Hardware and Ironmongery is on the market for offers over £90,000. 

By Isla Glen
McFarlanes Hardware & Ironmongery in Balfron.
McFarlanes Hardware & Ironmongery shut in April. Image: Google Street View

An ironmonger in Balfron has been put up for sale after it closed earlier this month.

McFarlanes Hardware & Ironmongery, which has been on Buchanan Street for more than 40 years, is on the market for offers over £90,000.

It comes after owner Richie McHugh announced it would be shutting immediately on April 13.

Lapsley McManus Property Consultants says the business has a “prominent position” in the village.

The premises includes a double-fronted shop within a three-storey tenement building.

As well as a timber shop front, there are two interconnected retail areas at the front, back shop storage, a tea prep area and a toilet.

In a Facebook post, Mr McHugh said he was “heartbroken” to announce the closure.

He wrote: “This has been an incredibly tough decision, made after careful consideration of several factors — most significantly, rising overheads and increasing costs from suppliers.

Buchanan Street in Balfron. Image: Google Street View

“As a small business, it’s become increasingly difficult to compete with large retailers and online giants.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to every single one of you who has supported us over the years — your loyalty, kindness and encouragement have meant the world.

“We ask for your understanding and support as we navigate this next chapter.”

Mr McHugh took over McFarlanes Ironmongery three years ago.

It followed the retirement of Elsie and Jim Andrews who had run the business since the 1980s.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, Kippen’s Rhubarb Lime café has announced it will close in May after 12 years in business.

And Buchlyvie’s only pub looks likely to become holiday accommodation after the Scottish Government approved plans.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal answers our questions on job cuts and new recovery plan
View of Perth Museum with Stone of Destiny Experience in centre and two floors of exhibits surrounding
Perth Museum shortlisted for £120k arts prize
Tele News - Dundee story - Hilltown multis. CR0002757 Picture shows; the four multis at the bottom of the Hilltowm, viwed from the top floor of the Bell Street Multi Storey Car Park today. Thursday 26th July 2018.
80 service users affected as 'valuable' Dundee social inclusion and homelessness service to shut
A85 west of Ross Bridge near Comrie.
Drivers to face overnight closures on major Perthshire road
Dundee University protest
300 Dundee University job losses as alternative recovery plan revealed
3
Strathmartine Road, close to Downfield Primary School in Dundee
Man in black van 'approached 12-year-old girl on Dundee street'
Fife pharmacist Farzana Haq shares her top tips for managing hayfever symptoms as warmer weather arrives.
Hay fever symptoms back again this spring? This Fife pharmacist can help you
Andy Chalmers' TikTok videos have reached over a million views
Montrose man Andy, 25, quits shop job to work full-time as trainspotter on TikTok
Regan Mills and Declan Buchanan
Perth pair given curfew because they were 'children' when they stamped on stranger's head
Missing person Keira Scott.
Missing girl, 14, may have travelled to Arbroath or Dundee

Conversation