Vulnerable residents at a Perthshire care home were put at “significant risk” of infection after soiled laundry was found stored next to food trollies, an inspection report has revealed.

Care inspectors said residents at the Grange Care Home in Balbeggie, which caters for adults aged over 65 with learning disabilities, were exposed to an “increased risk of infection contamination”.

Industry watchdog the Care Commission made two unannounced inspections of the care home, managed by Balhousie Care Group (BCG), in February and March.

During these, it found a “lack of dignity and respect for those who lived at the home”.

BCG says it is “determined to redress the issues highlighted”.

Care provision at the Grange ranked ‘weak’

Care provision at the Grange, which caters for up to 29 residents on a live-in basis, was ranked “weak” – the second worst ranking – in three key areas, including well-being, leadership and facilities at the home.

In addition, inspectors scored personal care and support, as well as staffing at the Grange, “adequate” on a six-point ranking scale from inadequate to excellent.

A Care Inspectorate report published this week said: “During the inspection, we identified a number of concerns relating to infection prevention and control practices and procedures.

“We identified several people’s bedrooms where there was stained bed linen and thin, extremely worn duvets and pillows.”

It added: “Kitchen trolleys used for transporting people’s food and drink were stored next to laundry trolleys containing soiled laundry yet to be washed.

“This posed a significant risk to people of cross-infection, and put people’s health and well-being at risk.”

Furthermore, the report also highlighted a lack of opportunities for residents to spend time outdoors.

Order to make urgent improvements at Balbeggie care home

It said: “The outdoor space at the service was poorly maintained, therefore it was not appealing to people to go outdoors and enjoy spending time in the fresh air.

“There were no formal paths, points of interest, or activities for people to take part in outdoors.”

It also ruled quality assurance processes ineffective at identifying and actioning areas of improvement.

In addition, regular reviews of services and facilities were not conducted despite the legal requirement to do so.

The care home was ordered to make a raft of improvements by the end of May.

Failure to do so could result in further sanctions or possible closure.

Balhouse Care Group ‘determined to redress the issues’

A spokesperson for BCG said: “Following the visit, we immediately established a rigorous action plan to rapidly address each concern raised in the report, working closely with all authorities, including the CI and multi-disciplinary teams from Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership.

“We have recruited a full and highly experienced team across the campus, who are, in all respects, aware and engaged with bringing the action plan to a speedy completion.

“We are very pleased to report that all areas of the plan are progressing well, with positive, evidenced results of the improvements sought, and we are on track to meet all requirements within the timescales set.

“With the herald of early warmer weather, we have also already been able to commence the programme of works for the surrounding grounds and outside spaces.

“We are determined to redress the issues highlighted and have full confidence in the team we have in place.”