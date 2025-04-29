Scottish rockers Idlewild are the first band announced to play at Dundee LiveHouse.

The alternative rock band will visit Dundee on December 6 as part of their first UK tour in six years.

LiveHouse is set to open this Friday with a performance from DJ Craig Charles.

The venue will also host the closing party of Dundee Dance Event on Sunday night.

However, Idlewild are the first live band to confirm a gig at the newly redeveloped site.

A post on the LiveHouse Facebook page said: “We’re delighted to confirm cult Scottish alternative rock band Idlewild will be making a stop at LiveHouse as part of their first UK tour in six years.

“Formed 30 years ago in Edinburgh by vocalist Roddy Woomble, guitarist Rod Jones and drummer Colin Newton, the band have released nine studio albums and toured worldwide as a headline act, alongside as support to REM, U2 and Pearl Jam among others.

“For the last decade, Idlewild’s line-up has been completed by multi-instrumentalists Andrew Mitchell on bass and Luciano Rossi on Keyboards.”

Mitchell is from Dundee while Woomble spent part of his childhood in Carnoustie.

Ticket details as Idlewild announce gig at Dundee LiveHouse

Tickets for Idlewild in Dundee will go on sale via an artist presale at 10 am on Wednesday and a Gigs in Scotland presale at 10am on Thursday.

General tickets for the show go will be available from Gigs in Scotland at 10am on Friday.

Prices have not been announced, however, tickets for the band’s gig in Aberdeen the night before are £27.50 each.

LiveHouse boss Gus Robb previously revealed how he plans to make the venue “the Barrowlands of Dundee”.