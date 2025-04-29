Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish rockers Idlewild are first band announced to play at Dundee LiveHouse

The alternative rock band will visit Dundee on December 6.

By Ellidh Aitken
Idlewild will play at Dundee's LiveHouse in December. Image: Supplied
Idlewild will play at Dundee's LiveHouse in December. Image: Supplied

Scottish rockers Idlewild are the first band announced to play at Dundee LiveHouse.

The alternative rock band will visit Dundee on December 6 as part of their first UK tour in six years.

LiveHouse is set to open this Friday with a performance from DJ Craig Charles.

The venue will also host the closing party of Dundee Dance Event on Sunday night.

Inside LiveHouse Dundee. Image: Angus Robb/22A Events

However, Idlewild are the first live band to confirm a gig at the newly redeveloped site.

A post on the LiveHouse Facebook page said: “We’re delighted to confirm cult Scottish alternative rock band Idlewild will be making a stop at LiveHouse as part of their first UK tour in six years.

“Formed 30 years ago in Edinburgh by vocalist Roddy Woomble, guitarist Rod Jones and drummer Colin Newton, the band have released nine studio albums and toured worldwide as a headline act, alongside as support to REM, U2 and Pearl Jam among others.

“For the last decade, Idlewild’s line-up has been completed by multi-instrumentalists Andrew Mitchell on bass and Luciano Rossi on Keyboards.”

Mitchell is from Dundee while Woomble spent part of his childhood in Carnoustie.

Ticket details as Idlewild announce gig at Dundee LiveHouse

Tickets for Idlewild in Dundee will go on sale via an artist presale at 10 am on Wednesday and a Gigs in Scotland presale at 10am on Thursday.

General tickets for the show go will be available from Gigs in Scotland at 10am on Friday.

Prices have not been announced, however, tickets for the band’s gig in Aberdeen the night before are £27.50 each.

LiveHouse boss Gus Robb previously revealed how he plans to make the venue “the Barrowlands of Dundee”.

