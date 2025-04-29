Wallace Monument stone repair work for ‘longevity and safety’ approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wallace Monument stone repair work for ‘longevity and safety’ approved

Experts say the renovation will not affect the appearance of the instantly recognisable Stirling landmark.

By Alex Watson
The A-listed National Wallace Monument is more than 150 years old. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
The A-listed National Wallace Monument is more than 150 years old. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The National Wallace Monument is to undergo repairs after Stirling Council approved the work this week.

Opened in 1869, the landmark honouring Sir William Wallace requires the insertion of steel rods to secure stonework in some places.

Certain stones must also be replaced where erosion has caused significant loss of bearing to stones above, putting the monument’s iconic crown-like spire in jeopardy.

Cracks will be repaired and defective mortar beds repointed.

Stirling Council gave the go-ahead, with detailed conditions about preserving the character and appearance of the A-listed structure.

Cracking can be seen in photos of the Wallace Monument submitted as part of the planning application. Image: Goodson Associates/Stirling Council

In its report of handling, the council wrote: “The works are required for the longevity and safety of the structure, and are being carried out sympathetically to the historic building.

“The external views of the Monument will not be affected by the resulting works, and there is not considered to be a detrimental impact on the character and setting of the listed building.”

It was stipulated that any replacement stone must be “of a similar appearance, strength and porosity” to the 67-metre Victorian Gothic tower‘s original sandstone.

The plans put forward indicate that stone-matching specialists will be consulted before decisions are made.

Stirling Council said great care must be taken to match any replacement stone with the monument’s original materials. Image: Goodson Associates/Stirling Council

Temporary supports to be removed after repair

Modern materials, like stainless steel dowel bars and resin, will be used to mend cracks, but these won’t be visible or change the way the monument looks.

“This work is required for the longevity of the structure, and preserves the integrity of the Monument,” the council’s report stressed.

Protective tape will be used, and temporary steel supports will be erected to support the tower’s spire while stonework is being removed and repaired, but this will be taken down once the renovation is complete.

