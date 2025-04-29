Wallace Monument stone repair work for ‘longevity and safety’ approved

The National Wallace Monument is to undergo repairs after Stirling Council approved the work this week.

Opened in 1869, the landmark honouring Sir William Wallace requires the insertion of steel rods to secure stonework in some places.

Certain stones must also be replaced where erosion has caused significant loss of bearing to stones above, putting the monument’s iconic crown-like spire in jeopardy.

Cracks will be repaired and defective mortar beds repointed.

Stirling Council gave the go-ahead, with detailed conditions about preserving the character and appearance of the A-listed structure.

In its report of handling, the council wrote: “The works are required for the longevity and safety of the structure, and are being carried out sympathetically to the historic building.

“The external views of the Monument will not be affected by the resulting works, and there is not considered to be a detrimental impact on the character and setting of the listed building.”

It was stipulated that any replacement stone must be “of a similar appearance, strength and porosity” to the 67-metre Victorian Gothic tower‘s original sandstone.

The plans put forward indicate that stone-matching specialists will be consulted before decisions are made.

Temporary supports to be removed after repair

Modern materials, like stainless steel dowel bars and resin, will be used to mend cracks, but these won’t be visible or change the way the monument looks.

“This work is required for the longevity of the structure, and preserves the integrity of the Monument,” the council’s report stressed.

Protective tape will be used, and temporary steel supports will be erected to support the tower’s spire while stonework is being removed and repaired, but this will be taken down once the renovation is complete.

