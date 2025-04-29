Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Angus Council power structure meeting delayed by key figure’s Spanish sunshine break

A date is yet to be set for a special meeting which will decide Angus Council’s key roles after an opposition coup took control from the SNP last week.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath councillor Derek Wann is the deputy leader of the new Angus Council coalition administration. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The meeting to firm up Angus Council’s new power coalition is on hold while one of its main protagonists holidays in the Mediterranean.

A special full council meeting must be called to set the new administration structure after an opposition vote of no confidence secured the overthrow of the SNP ruling group last week.

Former SNP group deputy leader George Meechan will head the Conservative-dominated coalition.

Angus Council leader George Meechan.
Kirriemuir and Dean Independent councillor George Meechan is the new leader of Angus Council after the SNP administration was ousted. Image: Supplied

He assumes the top post from former nationalist colleague Bill Duff.

The council coup came just three weeks after a 17% wage rise took the council leader’s salary past £50,000.

Arbroath councillor Derek Wann has already been confirmed as the deputy leader of the Tory/Independent/Labour alliance.

However, Mr Wann is currently holidaying in Tenerife.

He jetted off to the Mediterranean just a few days after the no confidence vote.

The Courier understands his absence is one of the reasons behind the delay in the special full council meeting taking place.

Mr Meechan and Mr Wann did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We are looking to confirm the date for the special meeting to set the new administration roles as soon as diaries allow.

“A date will be confirmed this week.”

Special meeting will decide top posts

The special full council will decide who will take charge of council committees.

It is likely that all 13 members of the new administration will find themselves in a convener or vice-convener role.

Also up for grabs is the £32,540 role of Provost.

Former Provost Ronnie Proctor and one-time depute Craig Fotheringham are considered likely contenders for the post.

The new administration also declined to comment on its nomination for the role of civic figurehead.

Meetings postponed after council coup

The change of power has already hit the council meetings calendar.

A housing committee scheduled for April 24 – two days after the no confidence vote – was dropped.

It was due to consider an options report into Raac-affected housing in Monifieth behind closed doors.

The April 29 policy and resources committee will also be rescheduled.

The next programmed meeting is a full Angus Council on May 8.

Conversation