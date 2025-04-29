The meeting to firm up Angus Council’s new power coalition is on hold while one of its main protagonists holidays in the Mediterranean.

A special full council meeting must be called to set the new administration structure after an opposition vote of no confidence secured the overthrow of the SNP ruling group last week.

Former SNP group deputy leader George Meechan will head the Conservative-dominated coalition.

He assumes the top post from former nationalist colleague Bill Duff.

The council coup came just three weeks after a 17% wage rise took the council leader’s salary past £50,000.

Arbroath councillor Derek Wann has already been confirmed as the deputy leader of the Tory/Independent/Labour alliance.

However, Mr Wann is currently holidaying in Tenerife.

He jetted off to the Mediterranean just a few days after the no confidence vote.

The Courier understands his absence is one of the reasons behind the delay in the special full council meeting taking place.

Mr Meechan and Mr Wann did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We are looking to confirm the date for the special meeting to set the new administration roles as soon as diaries allow.

“A date will be confirmed this week.”

Special meeting will decide top posts

The special full council will decide who will take charge of council committees.

It is likely that all 13 members of the new administration will find themselves in a convener or vice-convener role.

Also up for grabs is the £32,540 role of Provost.

Former Provost Ronnie Proctor and one-time depute Craig Fotheringham are considered likely contenders for the post.

The new administration also declined to comment on its nomination for the role of civic figurehead.

Meetings postponed after council coup

The change of power has already hit the council meetings calendar.

A housing committee scheduled for April 24 – two days after the no confidence vote – was dropped.

It was due to consider an options report into Raac-affected housing in Monifieth behind closed doors.

The April 29 policy and resources committee will also be rescheduled.

The next programmed meeting is a full Angus Council on May 8.