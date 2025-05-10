Dundee mum’s ‘heartbreaking’ search for answers over why son, 9, died a year ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee mum’s ‘heartbreaking’ search for answers over why son, 9, died a year ago

Stuart Gauld's room looks the same as when he left it as mum Toni Hunt tries to cope with his death.

Dundee mum Toni Hunt with a photo of her son, Stuart Gauld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

A Dundee mum has told of her “heartbreaking” wait for answers over why her nine-year-old son died a year ago.

Stuart Gauld, from Whitfield, died in Toni Hunt’s arms in hospital in Edinburgh last May, just over a fortnight after becoming unwell with a mystery illness.

Toni has been unable to move on since, as the cause of his death is still not known.

The schoolboy’s room is the same as when he left it with his family – including his two little sisters – buying him presents at Christmas.

Speaking to The Courier ahead of the year’s anniversary of Stuart’s death, Toni said: “We still don’t know why Stuart died and that just makes me so angry with the world.

“I have been given no answers and I won’t rest until I know what caused him to die.

“I know it won’t bring him back but at least it will bring me some peace knowing what took him.”

Stuart first fell unwell with what was thought to be a virus but his condition deteriorated, leading to him being taken to hospital by ambulance.

The P5 Rowantree Primary School pupil was eventually transferred to the Sick Children’s Hospital in Edinburgh, where he was put on kidney dialysis.

Stuart died on May 13.

Tributes were later paid to the Dundee FC fan at the club’s game against Kilmarnock.

Toni has kept Stuart’s room just as it was. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Toni says at the time of Stuart’s death, doctors discussed the possibility of Stuart suffering from conditions known as Norse – new-onset refractory status epilepticus – and febrile infection-related epilepsy syndrome, known as Fires.

However, post-mortem results were inconclusive.

Toni said: “I’m not good, I’ve not been OK.

“I have been on an emotional rollercoaster and it’s not getting any better.

“I am now having to try to explain to Stuart’s three-year-old little sister, Ocean-Reine, why her big brother died.

‘The girls were getting presents so how could I not leave presents for Stuart?’

“She keeps asking why he isn’t coming home and I have to tell her that he never will.

“That is a heartbreaking thing to have to do. She has so many questions that I can’t answer.”

Stuart’s other sister, one-year-old Amber-Rose, is still too young to understand but Toni knows the time will come when she will also need to explain to her what has happened.

Toni says as her quest for answers from medics continues, she has kept Stuart’s room the same.

She said: “His things are still there and his room still smells of him.

“At Christmas time, myself and all my family left presents in his room.

Toni says she is still looking for answers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The girls were getting presents so how could I not leave presents for Stuart?”

Eventually, she hopes to turn Stuart’s room into a gaming room for the girls as “Stuart loved gaming”.

Toni added: “I just feel so badly let down. No one is telling me what happened.

“I have been told a review into his case will be carried out.

“I hope that will give me the answers I am looking for and help me to understand what happened to my boy.”

