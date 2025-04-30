The new owners of the demolished Lundin Links Hotel site are being urged to make themselves known to the community.

Locals have lived next to an eyesore for almost a decade.

However, community groups have yet to hear from Blue Sky Projects, which bought the ground in January.

And attempts to contact the company by the town’s MP and MSP have so far proved unsuccessful.

Stan Green, chairman of Largo Communities Together, says the situation is frustrating.

“We can’t get anywhere,” he said.

“We have a huge eyesore sitting in the middle of our community and our fear is it will sit undeveloped as a speculative project.

“It’s a high-profile site on the route to St Andrews but the fencing has already broken down and the weeds are growing up.

“We don’t want to interfere with business plans. We just want to know what’s happening.”

Lack of communication ‘regrettable and concerning’

The Lundin Links Hotel burned down in August 2022, two months after then owners Kapital Residential went bust.

It had previously lain derelict for eight years, despite plans to convert it into flats, and was plagued by vandals.

SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth has written to housing minister Paul McLennan to highlight the purchaser’s lack of communication.

She had hoped the land sale would be an opportunity to move forward.

However, she said: “Regrettably I am still to receive a response from the new owners, Blue Sky Projects Limited.

“I am keen to gain insight into the purchaser’s investment plans and what action they intend to take to engage with the local community.”

Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain said it appeared statements welcoming the sale to Blue Sky were premature.

“I am extremely concerned the new owner seems not to be contactable or accessible to the local community, or indeed to anyone, including elected representatives,” she said.

“They have tolerated a derelict building, fire, and now an empty, uncared-for site.

“They deserve answers on what has happened and what is planned.”