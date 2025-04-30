Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fear Lundin Links Hotel was bought as ‘speculative project’ as owner’s silence continues

The owners of the prominent derelict site have been urged to engage with the Lundin Links community on their plans.

By Claire Warrender
The former Lundin Links Hotel site is fenced off and overgrown.
The former Lundin Links Hotel site is fenced off and overgrown. Image: Google

The new owners of the demolished Lundin Links Hotel site are being urged to make themselves known to the community.

Locals have lived next to an eyesore for almost a decade.

However, community groups have yet to hear from Blue Sky Projects, which bought the ground in January.

And attempts to contact the company by the town’s MP and MSP have so far proved unsuccessful.

The site of the Lundin Links Hotel, which was demolished in 2022 after a fire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson,

Stan Green, chairman of Largo Communities Together, says the situation is frustrating.

“We can’t get anywhere,” he said.

“We have a huge eyesore sitting in the middle of our community and our fear is it will sit undeveloped as a speculative project.

“It’s a high-profile site on the route to St Andrews but the fencing has already broken down and the weeds are growing up.

“We don’t want to interfere with business plans. We just want to know what’s happening.”

Lack of communication ‘regrettable and concerning’

The Lundin Links Hotel burned down in August 2022, two months after then owners Kapital Residential went bust.

It had previously lain derelict for eight years, despite plans to convert it into flats, and was plagued by vandals.

The Lundin Links Hotel was derelict for years before the fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth has written to housing minister Paul McLennan to highlight the purchaser’s lack of communication.

She had hoped the land sale would be an opportunity to move forward.

However, she said: “Regrettably I am still to receive a response from the new owners, Blue Sky Projects Limited.

“I am keen to gain insight into the purchaser’s investment plans and what action they intend to take to engage with the local community.”

Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain said it appeared statements welcoming the sale to Blue Sky were premature.

“I am extremely concerned the new owner seems not to be contactable or accessible to the local community, or indeed to anyone, including elected representatives,” she said.

“They have tolerated a derelict building, fire, and now an empty, uncared-for site.

“They deserve answers on what has happened and what is planned.”

