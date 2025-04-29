Dead cat’s body eaten by other pet cats after being neglected by Fife Council care worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dead cat’s body eaten by other pet cats after being neglected by Fife Council care worker

Hannah Band confined the three cats to a kitchen with no means of escape and failed to provide nutrition or hydration.

By Ellidh Aitken
Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A dead cat’s body was eaten by other pet cats after they were neglected by a Fife Council care worker.

Hannah Band failed to inform her employer after she was convicted of the offence at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in April last year.

Band confined three cats named Odin, Loki and Thor to a kitchen with no means of escape between February 26 and April 9 2023.

As a result, Odin and Loki were exposed to the carcass of Thor, who had died, and consumed the remains.

Band also did not provide a clean litter tray, failed to provide adequate ventilation, exposed the cats to household debris, and failed to provide nutrition or hydration.

As a result, she failed to protect the cats from suffering.

Care worker struck off after neglected pets consumed dead cat’s body

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched a probe after claims that Band had failed to inform both the watchdog and her employer, Fife Council, of her conviction.

Band – who was working for East Fife Care at Home in Glenrothes at the time of the offence – has now been struck off.

The watchdog’s report said: “A conviction for animal neglect demonstrates a disregard for the law and breaches the trust and confidence placed in you as a social service worker.

“Given that social service workers are employed in caring roles, your neglect for three vulnerable cats in your care is fundamentally at odds with the values and character expected of a social service worker and amounts to behaviour which causes serious concern.”

The Scottish Social Services Council offices at Compass House in Dundee
The Scottish Social Services Council offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC

It added that Band has been prohibited from owning or keeping animals as part of her sentence.

The watchdog said: “Your failure to inform prevented both the SSSC and the employer from making an informed decision about your employment and any risks you may present to users of services.”

The decision said Ms Band’s removal from the register was “both necessary and justified in the public interest”.

Sharon McKenzie, head of HR at Fife Council, said: “As a responsible employer, we don’t discuss the individual circumstances of any current or former employees.”

Elsewhere, The Courier’s care round-up includes a Fife nursery worker who made a child spycam video being struck off.

Conversation