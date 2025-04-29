A police investigation has been launched after a 13-year-old girl was attacked near a funfair in Dundee.

It is understood the youngster had attended the carnival in Caird Park shortly before the assault on Friday evening.

A video clip of the attack has been shared widely on social media.

It shows the girl being knocked to the ground while being repeatedly punched, as several people become involved and others look on.

Police appeal for witnesses over Caird Park attack on girl

Eventually, adults step in to break up the incident.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which happened at around 7.20pm, to get in touch.

A spokeswoman said: “We are carrying out inquiries following a report that a 13-year-old girl was assaulted at Caird Park in Dundee around 7.20pm on Friday.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3854 of April 25.”