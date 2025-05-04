Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why has a Dundee bypass never been built amid Swallow Roundabout chaos?

The idea of building an A90 relief road, bypassing the notorious junction and the Kingsway, has been on the cards repeatedly.

A Dundee bypass would divert traffic away from the Kingsway to the north of the city. Image: DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon

The topic of a Dundee bypass has raised its head once again after recent traffic chaos at the Swallow Roundabout.

Drivers have faced long delays after the installation of traffic lights at the junction, while there has also been confusion over signs and road markings.

That has led to hundreds of motorists complaining to the Scottish Government via a councillor.

Some – including The Courier columnist Steve Finan – say a city bypass would be the obvious solution.

So why has a Dundee bypass never been built?

The Courier looks at the history of the proposal and what barriers it has met.

Dundee bypass one of two options for improving Kingsway traffic

The idea of a Dundee bypass to reduce traffic on the Kingsway has been on the cards for nearly two decades.

A 2008 Scottish Government report outlined a ‘Northern Peripheral Bypass’ as one of two options to improve traffic.

The other option was to upgrade the Kingsway’s roundabouts and junctions.

The report said a new road could leave the A90 to the west of Invergowrie and rejoin the A90 north of Dundee.

It was estimated the bypass would cost between £250 million and £500m at that time.

Traffic on the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The report said a bypass could reduce Kingsway traffic by up to 50% and improve journey times between Aberdeen and the central belt by up to 15 minutes.

The report also argued a bypass would be less expensive than making incremental improvements to the A90.

Transport Scotland said at the time: “The bypass route is expected to provide more value for money than the on-line upgrade.”

However, the government body also acknowledged the bypass would likely “introduce adverse environmental impacts” in the countryside north of Dundee.

Talks planned on Dundee bypass amid calls from Aberdeen councillor

In January 2013, Dundee City Council and the Scottish Government said they would hold talks about a potential Dundee bypass.

It prompted renewed calls in 2014 from Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City transport partnership, Nestrans, for a Dundee bypass to be built.

Then-Aberdeenshire councillor Peter Argyle told the Evening Telegraph he would back bypass plans.

He said: “If you’re looking to have a good transport network, then having a major through-route from a particularly dynamic part of Scotland through to the central belt that passes through another city isn’t ideal.

“A bypass would be hugely advantageous.”

Councillor Peter Argyle believed a Dundee bypass would benefit drivers in the north-east. Image: Paul Reid

However, Dundee City Council said it wanted to focus on upgrading the Kingsway instead.

In June 2014, the Scottish Government published The National Planning Framework 3.

It once again outlined plans for a bypass as part of Dundee’s regeneration.

The Courier reported how the framework had suggested how a “new alignment bypassing the city” could be an option for upgrading the A90.

Dundee bypass plans ‘consigned to history’

A reader’s letter published in the Evening Telegraph in February 2019 said: “If one travels north from London, the first set of traffic lights and congestion is at Dundee.

“The Aberdeen bypass is almost complete now, leaving Dundee as the only city between London and Aberdeen without a proper bypass.”

In July that year, The Courier also reported how a crash on the A90 had caused traffic chaos and prompted further calls for a bypass.

Kevin Keenan, leader of the council’s opposition Labour group, said the issues showed the “difficulties of not having a bypass outside the city”.

Traffic queueing on the A90 approach to Dundee after the Swallow Roundabout lights went on. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

In October 2019, The Courier reported how plans for a bypass to the north of Dundee were being reappraised by the Scottish Government.

However, in December 2022, it was revealed the plans had been “consigned to history” in the latest Scottish Government Strategic Transport Projects Review.

This report called for road safety improvements to be made to the A90 between Perth and Aberdeen but did not mention a bypass.

According to the report, Holyrood was instead getting behind an “integrated transport plan” for the A90 in Dundee.

The idea has not been back on the table since.

‘Current situation is intolerable – Dundee needs a bypass’

Maurice Golden, Scottish Conservative MSP for the north-east, has previously spoken out in favour of a bypass.

He believes the Scottish Government’s decision to focus on improving the Kingsway was a mistake.

He said: “Dundee desperately needs an alternative like a bypass which would reduce emissions, ease congestion and improve quality of life.

Maurice Golden MSP supports a Dundee bypass. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson

“Dundonians look north and see the great impact the Aberdeen bypass has had and wonder why they’ve got nothing.

“The current state of affairs with traffic in Dundee is intolerable.

“This plan must be revisited as a key infrastructure priority.

“Electric cars and public transport need good quality roads too.”

Transport Scotland explains why Dundee bypass ‘not taken forward’

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We currently have no plans to take forward a Dundee northern bypass or relief road.

“An upgrade to the A90 Kingsway or a possible Dundee northern bypass was considered in 2022.

“But the supporting transport appraisal concluded that it would only bring modest benefits in comparison to the significant environmental and financial costs of a new road.

“The recommendation from the second Strategic Transport Projects Review was that further, more detailed work was required to develop a solution that delivered for both local residents and through-traffic.”

