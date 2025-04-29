Missing girl, 14, may have travelled to Arbroath or Dundee

A missing 14-year-old girl may have travelled to Dundee or Arbroath.

Keira Scott was last seen at around 1pm on Monday in Skelmorlie, North Ayrshire.

Police believe the teenager may be in Arbroath or Dundee as she has connections in these areas.

She is described as white, 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, with red/auburn hair, and was last seen wearing a white top and grey flared jogging bottoms.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland Tayside said: “Our colleagues from Police Scotland Ayrshire are seeking the assistance of the public to trace a 14-year-old female missing from Skelmorlie, North Ayrshire.

“Keira Scott was last seen about 1pm on Monday, April 28, 2025.

“She is described as white British, 5ft 1in, slim build, red/auburn hair, and when last seen was wearing a white top and grey flared jogging bottoms.

“Extensive enquiries are underway which have so far revealed that Keira had mentioned an initial intention to travel to Kilmarnock – but may have been in the Greenock area with friends until around 1630hrs on Monday 28 April 2025.

“Keira also has connections in the Arbroath / Dundee areas, and it’s possible she may have made her way there.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 stating incident number 3142 of April 28.