News Man in black van 'approached 12-year-old girl on Dundee street' Police are investigating the incident, which happened near Downfield Primary School on Monday. By Andrew Robson April 29 2025, 2:20pm April 29 2025, 2:20pm Strathmartine Road, close to Downfield Primary School. Image: Google Street View Police are investigating reports that a man in a black van approached a 12-year-old girl on a Dundee street. Officers received a report of the incident on Strathmartine Road, near Downfield Primary School, on Monday morning. Police have issued a description of the man but say their investigation is at an early stage. Police appeal for witnesses after man in a van approached girl A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a man approaching a 12-year-old girl in the Strathmartine Road area of Dundee around 8.30am on Monday. "The man is described as Asian, wearing all black clothing and he was the passenger in a black van. "Inquiries into the circumstances are at an early stage and anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting reference 1240 of April 28."
