Man in black van ‘approached 12-year-old girl on Dundee street’

Police are investigating reports that a man in a black van approached a 12-year-old girl on a Dundee street.

Officers received a report of the incident on Strathmartine Road, near Downfield Primary School, on Monday morning.

Police have issued a description of the man but say their investigation is at an early stage.

Police appeal for witnesses after man in a van approached girl

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man approaching a 12-year-old girl in the Strathmartine Road area of Dundee around 8.30am on Monday.

“The man is described as Asian, wearing all black clothing and he was the passenger in a black van.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are at an early stage and anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting reference 1240 of April 28.”