Drivers to face overnight closures on major Perthshire road

Roadworks are set to cause overnight closures on a section of the A85 in Perthshire.

The road will be partially closed at two separate locations between Crieff and Comrie between the hours of 7pm and 5am.

It is to allow BEAR Scotland to carry out resurfacing works.

These will start at 7pm on May 12 and end at 5am on May 20.

Overnight temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy will be introduced to the west of Quoigs between May 12-17.

Overnight amnesties to allow traffic to pass through A85 works

The A85 will also be closed overnight to the west of Ross Bridge near Comrie.

Overnight amnesties will be in place at the bridge between May 18 and 20.

Amnesties are breaks in the roadworks which allow traffic to travel through them at specific times.

There will be hourly amnesties west of Ross Bridge from 8pm to 4am.

Emergency services will be able to travel through the roadworks any time.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative, said: “These surfacing projects on the A85 will fix existing defects and significantly enhance the driving experience for all road users.

“To minimise delays, we recommend that road users plan their journeys in advance by consulting the Traffic Scotland website for real-time travel updates.”