80 service users affected as ‘valuable’ Dundee social inclusion and homelessness service to shut

A Dundee social inclusion and homelessness project is to shut down – affecting about 80 service users.

The Dundee Futures project, run by Hillcrest, supports people throughout the city, including areas like Hilltown, with a range of services.

However, the service, which employs two members of staff, will close on May 9.

Hillcrest says the move is down to a withdrawal of funding from the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership following £17 million worth of cuts by the Dundee Integration Joint Board.

Dundee Futures was formerly run from The Learning Place on Hilltown but more recently has operated out in the community, helping people across Dundee.

Dundee Futures service ‘plays valuable role in supporting individuals’

It comes under the umbrella of Hillcrest Futures – part of Hillcrest housing association – and works to support social inclusion, homelessness prevention and pre-employability working with people aged 16 and over.

Support includes addressing housing and financial issues, looking after physical and mental health and wellbeing, and providing help to access volunteering, training, education and employment.

A spokesperson for Hillcrest Futures told The Courier: “We can confirm that one of our services will be closing following the discontinuation of its funding.

“This decision affects two members of staff who currently deliver the service, as well as around 80 people who use it.

“The service is due to close on May 9 and we are actively exploring suitable redeployment opportunities for the staff affected.

“However, if no appropriate alternative roles can be found, this may regrettably result in redundancy.

“This service has played a valuable role in supporting individuals to maximise their finances and in reducing social isolation through group activities and community engagement.

“We are working closely with everyone who currently uses the service to ensure they are connected with appropriate alternative support moving forward.

“We understand the importance of continuity of care and are committed to supporting both our staff and the people who use our services during this transition.”

Earlier this month, former Dundee City Council leader John Alexander was named the new CEO of Hillcrest.

He will take over at the charity in the summer.