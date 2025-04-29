80 service users affected as ‘valuable’ Dundee social inclusion and homelessness service to shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
80 service users affected as ‘valuable’ Dundee social inclusion and homelessness service to shut

The Dundee Futures project also supported people with employability.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee Futures supports people across the city, including in areas like the Hilltown. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

A Dundee social inclusion and homelessness project is to shut down – affecting about 80 service users.

The Dundee Futures project, run by Hillcrest, supports people throughout the city, including areas like Hilltown, with a range of services.

However, the service, which employs two members of staff, will close on May 9.

Hillcrest says the move is down to a withdrawal of funding from the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership following £17 million worth of cuts by the Dundee Integration Joint Board.

Dundee Futures was formerly run from The Learning Place on Hilltown but more recently has operated out in the community, helping people across Dundee.

Dundee Futures service ‘plays valuable role in supporting individuals’

It comes under the umbrella of Hillcrest Futures – part of Hillcrest housing association – and works to support social inclusion, homelessness prevention and pre-employability working with people aged 16 and over.

Support includes addressing housing and financial issues, looking after physical and mental health and wellbeing, and providing help to access volunteering, training, education and employment.

A spokesperson for Hillcrest Futures told The Courier: “We can confirm that one of our services will be closing following the discontinuation of its funding.

“This decision affects two members of staff who currently deliver the service, as well as around 80 people who use it.

“The service is due to close on May 9 and we are actively exploring suitable redeployment opportunities for the staff affected.

The Dundee Futures service previously ran out of The Learning Centre on Hilltown. Image: Google Street View

“However, if no appropriate alternative roles can be found, this may regrettably result in redundancy.

“This service has played a valuable role in supporting individuals to maximise their finances and in reducing social isolation through group activities and community engagement.

“We are working closely with everyone who currently uses the service to ensure they are connected with appropriate alternative support moving forward.

“We understand the importance of continuity of care and are committed to supporting both our staff and the people who use our services during this transition.”

Earlier this month, former Dundee City Council leader John Alexander was named the new CEO of Hillcrest.

He will take over at the charity in the summer.

