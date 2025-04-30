Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin pagodas point towards progress in Glencadam distillery visitor centre project

The new attraction is set to open later this year in celebration of Glencadam’s 200th anniversary.

By Graham Brown
Robert Flemming and Gary Milligan of Angus and Dundee Distillers at the Glencadam visitor centre. Image: Glencadam distillery
Two striking pagodas have been added to the Brechin skyline at the 200-year-old Glencadam distillery.

The addition of the Doig ventilators signals the latest significant milestone in the development of a new state-of-the-art visitor centre there.

It is set to open later this year as part of the distillery’s bicentenary celebrations.

Work has been ongoing at the Angus Dundee Distillers site for the past 12 months.

Glencadam distillery visitor centre in Brechin.
How the new Brechin visitor centre will look. Image: Glencadam Distillery

Single malt Scotch whisky has been produced at Glencadam in a process that’s remained unchanged for two centuries.

And as part of the visitor centre construction, key architectural features have been reimagined.

These are designed to pay homage to the distillery’s treasured traditions.

It includes the iconic pagoda roofs, inspired by the original Charles Doig architectural drawings from the distillery’s archive.

The newly-installed Doig ventilators have been reinterpreted as skylights.

An ornamental spire and ball, replicating the original Doig design, has also been added atop each ventilator.

Linear Design and Construct were appointed to carry out the Brechin project.

Economic boost on horizon from Glencadam visitor centre

Angus Dundee Distillers projects manager Gary Milligan said: “The development of our new visitor centre marks an exciting chapter, not just for Glencadam distillery, but the entire Brechin community.

“This investment will create valuable job opportunities, from hospitality and retail to guided tours and whisky experiences, while also providing an economic boost to the area by attracting visitors from near and far.

Progress at new Glencadam distillery visitor centre in Brechin.
Robert Flemming (left) and Gary Milligan of Angus Dundee Distillers with Stephen Cunningham of Linear Design and Construct. Image: Glencadam Distillery

“This project is a testament to our commitment to both our craft and our community, ensuring Glencadam’s legacy continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Recruitment is underway for the new visitor centre.

In 2021, a working water wheel was installed at the heart of the distillery as a nod to its 1825 origins.

