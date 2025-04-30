Two striking pagodas have been added to the Brechin skyline at the 200-year-old Glencadam distillery.

The addition of the Doig ventilators signals the latest significant milestone in the development of a new state-of-the-art visitor centre there.

It is set to open later this year as part of the distillery’s bicentenary celebrations.

Work has been ongoing at the Angus Dundee Distillers site for the past 12 months.

Single malt Scotch whisky has been produced at Glencadam in a process that’s remained unchanged for two centuries.

And as part of the visitor centre construction, key architectural features have been reimagined.

These are designed to pay homage to the distillery’s treasured traditions.

It includes the iconic pagoda roofs, inspired by the original Charles Doig architectural drawings from the distillery’s archive.

The newly-installed Doig ventilators have been reinterpreted as skylights.

An ornamental spire and ball, replicating the original Doig design, has also been added atop each ventilator.

Linear Design and Construct were appointed to carry out the Brechin project.

Economic boost on horizon from Glencadam visitor centre

Angus Dundee Distillers projects manager Gary Milligan said: “The development of our new visitor centre marks an exciting chapter, not just for Glencadam distillery, but the entire Brechin community.

“This investment will create valuable job opportunities, from hospitality and retail to guided tours and whisky experiences, while also providing an economic boost to the area by attracting visitors from near and far.

“This project is a testament to our commitment to both our craft and our community, ensuring Glencadam’s legacy continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Recruitment is underway for the new visitor centre.

In 2021, a working water wheel was installed at the heart of the distillery as a nod to its 1825 origins.