Full list of Stirling roads to be repaired or resurfaced this year

Work is planned to address potholes and defects in Stirling and Stirlingshire.

Work is scheduled to be carried out on St Ninians Road in Cambusbarron, Stirling
Work is scheduled to be carried out on St Ninians Road in Cambusbarron. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson & Isla Glen

Several roads across Stirling are set to be repaired or resurfaced this year.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by The Courier has revealed the list of roads where work is planned to address potholes and other defects across the region.

The work can include:

  • Resurfacing – the removal of the surface layer before new hot rolled asphalt is put down in its place.
  • Surfacing dressing – where the road surface is sprayed with an adhesive binder coating before a thin layer of small stones is spread over the surface.
  • Re-tread – the existing road surface is broken up and then mixed with bitumen and rolled to create a solid structural layer, then sealed.

Footpath works are also planned across Stirlingshire.

The list only details work being carried out by Stirling Council and not jobs on major trunk roads.

Full list of Stirling streets set to be resurfaced this year

All work planned is resurfacing unless otherwise stated.

Stirling North – Ward 4

  • A907 Craigmill – drainage works
  • B8052 Goosecroft Road/Cowane Street
  • Upper Bridge Street
  • Ochil Crescent, Raploch
  • Alexander Place, Riverside

Stirling West – Ward 5

  • St Ninians Road, Cambusbarron
  • Livilands Gate
Potholes on St Ninians Road, Cambusbarron.
Potholes on St Ninians Road, Cambusbarron. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Stirling East – Ward 6

  • A9 Bannockburn Road
  • Millhall Road – Patching
  • Springkerse Retail Park
  • Springkerse RA (The Peak)
  • Craiglea (Broadleys) Roundabout
  • Whitehouse Road/Kersie Road Junction
  • Muirend Road, Braehead

Bannockburn – Ward 7

  • A905 Main Street, Fallin
  • A91 Skeoch R/A
  • A872 Bannockburn Interchange to Boundary – drainage works
  • A91 Greencornhill to B9124 (Junction) – patching

Dunblane and Bridge of Allan – Ward 3

  • B8033 Fourways Roundabout, Dunblane
  • Argaty Road 3 Sections, Dunblane
  • St Margarets Loan, Dunblane
  • B823 Cornton Road, Bridge of Allan
  • Forglen Road/Rough Road, Bridge of Allan
Potholes on Livilands Gate in Stirling as it is one road set to be resurfaced
Livilands Gate in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Trossachs and Teith – Ward 1

  • A81 Gartartan
  • A821 Achray Hotel
  • A873 Hammersmith Junction
  • A873 Blairhoyle
  • B8032 Cotton Row Junction
  • B8032 Golden gates
  • C90 Glen Lochy Road Borland Cottage, Killin
  • C106 South Loch Earn Road, Lochearnhead – re-tread
  • Glenbuckie Rd, Balquhidder – re-tread
  • Larch Crescent, Doune

Forth and Endrick – Ward 2

  • A811 Gaisland
  • A809 Carbeth
  • A875 Balfron Co-op
  • A811 1/2 Buchlyvie Main Street
  • A811-A809 Balloch Junction
  • A809 Stockiemuir Cottage
  • A811 Boquharn home farm to laybys – surface dressing
  • A875 -B835, Killearn
  • B821 Cuilts Road West Highland Way
  • B818 Kilewnan Cott to Honeyholm – surface dressing
  • C22 Leckie Road, Gargunnock
  • Old Mugdock Road (Valhalla)
  • Hillhead of Catter, Croftamie
  • Roman Road, Balfron

Locals can report potholes and defects online.

  • Where are the worst streets in Stirling for potholes? Send your photos to livenews@thecourier.co.uk

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

