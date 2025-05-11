Full list of Stirling roads to be repaired or resurfaced this year

Several roads across Stirling are set to be repaired or resurfaced this year.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by The Courier has revealed the list of roads where work is planned to address potholes and other defects across the region.

The work can include:

Resurfacing – the removal of the surface layer before new hot rolled asphalt is put down in its place.

– the removal of the surface layer before new hot rolled asphalt is put down in its place. Surfacing dressing – where the road surface is sprayed with an adhesive binder coating before a thin layer of small stones is spread over the surface.

– where the road surface is sprayed with an adhesive binder coating before a thin layer of small stones is spread over the surface. Re-tread – the existing road surface is broken up and then mixed with bitumen and rolled to create a solid structural layer, then sealed.

Footpath works are also planned across Stirlingshire.

The list only details work being carried out by Stirling Council and not jobs on major trunk roads.

Full list of Stirling streets set to be resurfaced this year

All work planned is resurfacing unless otherwise stated.

Stirling North – Ward 4

A907 Craigmill – drainage works

B8052 Goosecroft Road/Cowane Street

Upper Bridge Street

Ochil Crescent, Raploch

Alexander Place, Riverside

Stirling West – Ward 5

St Ninians Road, Cambusbarron

Livilands Gate

Stirling East – Ward 6

A9 Bannockburn Road

Millhall Road – Patching

Springkerse Retail Park

Springkerse RA (The Peak)

Craiglea (Broadleys) Roundabout

Whitehouse Road/Kersie Road Junction

Muirend Road, Braehead

Bannockburn – Ward 7

A905 Main Street, Fallin

A91 Skeoch R/A

A872 Bannockburn Interchange to Boundary – drainage works

A91 Greencornhill to B9124 (Junction) – patching

Dunblane and Bridge of Allan – Ward 3

B8033 Fourways Roundabout, Dunblane

Argaty Road 3 Sections, Dunblane

St Margarets Loan, Dunblane

B823 Cornton Road, Bridge of Allan

Forglen Road/Rough Road, Bridge of Allan

Trossachs and Teith – Ward 1

A81 Gartartan

A821 Achray Hotel

A873 Hammersmith Junction

A873 Blairhoyle

B8032 Cotton Row Junction

B8032 Golden gates

C90 Glen Lochy Road Borland Cottage, Killin

C106 South Loch Earn Road, Lochearnhead – re-tread

Glenbuckie Rd, Balquhidder – re-tread

Larch Crescent, Doune

Forth and Endrick – Ward 2

A811 Gaisland

A809 Carbeth

A875 Balfron Co-op

A811 1/2 Buchlyvie Main Street

A811-A809 Balloch Junction

A809 Stockiemuir Cottage

A811 Boquharn home farm to laybys – surface dressing

A875 -B835, Killearn

B821 Cuilts Road West Highland Way

B818 Kilewnan Cott to Honeyholm – surface dressing

C22 Leckie Road, Gargunnock

Old Mugdock Road (Valhalla)

Hillhead of Catter, Croftamie

Roman Road, Balfron

Locals can report potholes and defects online.

