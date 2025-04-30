A disabled driver has been threatened with court action after moving his car from one end of a Dunfermline car park to another.

Tom McInnes, from Hamilton, was clocked driving past ANPR cameras as he searched for a space at Carnegie Drive Retail Park.

The private car park has a no return within 30 minutes rule for anyone who leaves.

However, Tom insists he did not leave the car park.

And despite the assistance of Citizens’ Advice, he is being chased by debt collectors 10 months on.

“This started in June last year,” he said.

“I was going to Farmfoods but I couldn’t get into a disabled bay so I drove round the car park.

“Lo and behold, they gave me a ticket.”

‘Take me to court’ over Dunfermline car park charge

Tom contacted The Courier after he read our article about Alan Miller, from Milnathort.

Alan was shocked to receive a £100 penalty after leaving Carnegie Drive Retail Park car park in Dunfermline, then returning 23 minutes later.

That was despite a total stay of 39 minutes, well within the three-hour maximum allowed.

Tom said: “I didn’t leave the car park at all. I just moved the car.”

He initially ignored the charge, dismissing it at “stupid”.

“But the letters kept coming,” he said.

“It started at £100 and because I didn’t pay it, they then wanted £170 from me.

“Then they said they would take me to court.”

Tom said he has tried contacting the private parking firm, HX Car Park Management, numerous times.

He added: “I’m hitting a brick wall and it’s stressing me out.

“I’m now at the stage of saying ‘if you want to take me to court, just take me to court’.”

Operator ‘committed to fair complaints process’

Huddersfield-based HX Car Park Management provides landowners across the UK with “stress-free” parking provision.

It did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

However, its website states it reviews all complaints by gathering evidence via documents and recordings.

It aims to conclude complaints within 28 days.

And anyone who is not content with the response can appeal to the Independent Parking Community (IPC).

The website adds: “HX Car Park Management Ltd is committed to delivering a fair, open and clear process for complaints and ensuring a satisfactory outcome for all complainants who raise a complaint.”