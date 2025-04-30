Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disabled driver threatened with court in 10-month Dunfermline car park fight

Tom McInnes says he was clocked driving past ANPR cameras but did not leave the car park.

By Claire Warrender
Carnegie Drive Retail Park in Dunfermline
Carnegie Drive Retail Park in Dunfermline. Image: Google

A disabled driver has been threatened with court action after moving his car from one end of a Dunfermline car park to another.

Tom McInnes, from Hamilton, was clocked driving past ANPR cameras as he searched for a space at Carnegie Drive Retail Park.

The private car park has a no return within 30 minutes rule for anyone who leaves.

One of the signs at Carnegie Drive Retail Park in Dunfermline
The Dunfermline car park gathers evidence via ANPR cameras. Image: Supplied.

However, Tom insists he did not leave the car park.

And despite the assistance of Citizens’ Advice, he is being chased by debt collectors 10 months on.

“This started in June last year,” he said.

“I was going to Farmfoods but I couldn’t get into a disabled bay so I drove round the car park.

“Lo and behold, they gave me a ticket.”

‘Take me to court’ over Dunfermline car park charge

Tom contacted The Courier after he read our article about Alan Miller, from Milnathort.

Alan was shocked to receive a £100 penalty after leaving Carnegie Drive Retail Park car park in Dunfermline, then returning 23 minutes later.

That was despite a total stay of 39 minutes, well within the three-hour maximum allowed.

Tom said: “I didn’t leave the car park at all. I just moved the car.”

Carnegie Drive Retail Park in Dunfermline
Tom McInnes drove from one end of Carnegie Drive Retail Park car park, Dunfermline, to the other. Image: Google.

He initially ignored the charge, dismissing it at “stupid”.

“But the letters kept coming,” he said.

“It started at £100 and because I didn’t pay it, they then wanted £170 from me.

“Then they said they would take me to court.”

Tom said he has tried contacting the private parking firm, HX Car Park Management, numerous times.

He added: “I’m hitting a brick wall and it’s stressing me out.

“I’m now at the stage of saying ‘if you want to take me to court, just take me to court’.”

Operator ‘committed to fair complaints process’

Huddersfield-based HX Car Park Management provides landowners across the UK with “stress-free” parking provision.

It did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

However, its website states it reviews all complaints by gathering evidence via documents and recordings.

It aims to conclude complaints within 28 days.

And anyone who is not content with the response can appeal to the Independent Parking Community (IPC).

The website adds: “HX Car Park Management Ltd is committed to delivering a fair, open and clear process for complaints and ensuring a satisfactory outcome for all complainants who raise a complaint.”

