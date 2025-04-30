Nine men have been charged since the launch of a Dundee policing operation to clamp down on prostitution.

Officers have been targeting areas of the city well known for on-street prostitution and engaging with those involved as part of Operation Begonia.

The operation is part of the force’s national approach to combating prostitution in cities across Scotland.

Police and partner agencies are trying to identify and help disadvantaged and vulnerable women involved.

The patrols also aim to tackle kerb-crawling from those looking to use prostitution.

Three of these patrols have led to nine men being charged with soliciting since the operation began in Dundee in January.

‘There’s always been a demand for prostitution in Dundee’

Superintendent Keith Duncan said: “There’s always been a demand for prostitution or services of a sexual nature in Dundee.

“Police officers are being tasked to go out in that area where we know prostitutes frequent in Dundee, which is a particularly small area within the centre of Dundee.

“We will go out there with plain-clothed officers and unmarked cars to look for the telltale signs of individuals looking to engage in the services of sex workers.

“We will engage with them, and if there’s evidence to suggest they’re taking part, we will absolutely charge them.

“In terms of the women and girls involved, we will look to introduce them to that sustainable pathway through public sector and third sector agencies such as WRASAC (Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre) and Women’s Hub.”

It is understood at least 15 women have been referred to partner agencies for support since January.

Patrols have been carried out in Maryfield and Coldside, where prostitutes are known to frequent, including on Tuesday night when The Courier joined officers taking part in the operation.

Detective Superintendent Steven Bertram, the force’s lead on prostitution, said: “Prostitution brings a significant threat of risk and harm to people and communities.

“People involved in prostitution, most of whom are women, are particularly vulnerable to violence.

“Drug or alcohol-related issues, or poverty, can drive people into prostitution, particularly on the street.

“Our approach focuses on safety and welfare, engaging with people and signposting them to support available from our partners, and hopefully reducing the risk of violence.”