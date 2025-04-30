Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
9 men charged since launch of Dundee police operation on prostitution

Patrols are being carried out in areas like Maryfield and Coldside as part of Operation Begonia.

By Andrew Robson
Sergeants Elise Wilson and Kirsten Kiddie on patrol as part of Operation Begonia in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Nine men have been charged since the launch of a Dundee policing operation to clamp down on prostitution.

Officers have been targeting areas of the city well known for on-street prostitution and engaging with those involved as part of Operation Begonia.

The operation is part of the force’s national approach to combating prostitution in cities across Scotland.

Police and partner agencies are trying to identify and help disadvantaged and vulnerable women involved.

The patrols also aim to tackle kerb-crawling from those looking to use prostitution.

Three of these patrols have led to nine men being charged with soliciting since the operation began in Dundee in January.

‘There’s always been a demand for prostitution in Dundee’

Superintendent Keith Duncan said: “There’s always been a demand for prostitution or services of a sexual nature in Dundee.

“Police officers are being tasked to go out in that area where we know prostitutes frequent in Dundee, which is a particularly small area within the centre of Dundee.

“We will go out there with plain-clothed officers and unmarked cars to look for the telltale signs of individuals looking to engage in the services of sex workers.

“We will engage with them, and if there’s evidence to suggest they’re taking part, we will absolutely charge them.

Superintendent Keith Duncan at Maryfield police station. Image: Paul Reid

“In terms of the women and girls involved, we will look to introduce them to that sustainable pathway through public sector and third sector agencies such as WRASAC (Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre) and Women’s Hub.”

It is understood at least 15 women have been referred to partner agencies for support since January.

Patrols have been carried out in Maryfield and Coldside, where prostitutes are known to frequent, including on Tuesday night when The Courier joined officers taking part in the operation.

Detective Superintendent Steven Bertram, the force’s lead on prostitution, said: “Prostitution brings a significant threat of risk and harm to people and communities.

Detective Superintendent Steven Bertram is the force’s lead on prostitution. Image: Paul Reid
Three plain-clothed patrols have led to nine men being charged. Image: Paul Reid

“People involved in prostitution, most of whom are women, are particularly vulnerable to violence.

“Drug or alcohol-related issues, or poverty, can drive people into prostitution, particularly on the street.

“Our approach focuses on safety and welfare, engaging with people and signposting them to support available from our partners, and hopefully reducing the risk of violence.”

