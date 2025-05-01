News Best pictures as St Andrews students embrace tradition at May Day Dip University of St Andrews students gathered at East Sands beach at sunrise, plunging into the chilly North Sea. Cold but bags of fun! Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire By Mark Asquith & Heather Fowlie May 1 2025, 3:33pm May 1 2025, 3:33pm Share Best pictures as St Andrews students embrace tradition at May Day Dip Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5233157/may-day-dip-st-andrews-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds turned out as the annual May Day Dip took place in St Andrews on Thursday. The event saw University of St Andrews students gather at East Sands beach at sunrise, plunging into the chilly North Sea. The university says the May Day Dip is believed to promote good luck in exams. Check out the best moments from the event. Students plunging into the freezing North Sea at dawn on the first of May. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Thousands of students took part in the dip this year. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Celebrations of May day! Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire On the first of May it is said to promote good luck in exams to take a dip in the sea. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire May Day Dip on the East Sands in St Andrews at dawn. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire So many people watched the sun come up today. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Traditional May Day Dip on the East Sands in St Andrews, Fife. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire An amazing sunrise marks the special day. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Free as a bird. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire A memorable day for all. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Students splashed around in the sea. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire It looks freezing! Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire A fantastic morning for everyone who attended. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire St Andrews had a buzz about it today. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Dipping into the freezing water! Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire A calm sea this morning. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Many gathered on the beach shore this morning. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
