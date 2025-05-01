Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as St Andrews students embrace tradition at May Day Dip

University of St Andrews students gathered at East Sands beach at sunrise, plunging into the chilly North Sea.

Cold but bags of fun! Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Cold but bags of fun! Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
By Mark Asquith & Heather Fowlie

Hundreds turned out as the annual May Day Dip took place in St Andrews on Thursday.

The event saw University of St Andrews students gather at East Sands beach at sunrise, plunging into the chilly North Sea. The university says the May Day Dip is believed to promote good luck in exams.

Check out the best moments from the event.

Students plunging into the freezing North Sea at dawn on the first of May. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Thousands of students took part in the dip this year. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Celebrations of May day! Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
On the first of May it is said to promote good luck in exams to take a dip in the sea. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
May Day Dip on the East Sands in St Andrews at dawn. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
So many people watched the sun come up today. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Traditional May Day Dip on the East Sands in St Andrews, Fife. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
An amazing sunrise marks the special day. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Free as a bird. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A memorable day for all. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Students splashed around in the sea. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
It looks freezing! Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A fantastic morning for everyone who attended. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
St Andrews had a buzz about it today. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Dipping into the freezing water! Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A calm sea this morning. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Many gathered on the beach shore this morning. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

