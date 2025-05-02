Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos as music fans celebrate opening of LiveHouse Dundee

Actor turned DJ Craig Charles performed at the former bingo hall, which has been transformed into Scotland's third-biggest entertainment venue.

Left to right is Morag Gibson (from Tayport), Cath Hunter (from Tayport), Sarah Cooper (from Dundee) and Valerie Redlarski (from Dundee) and at the back is Chris Gordon (security/staff) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson & Emma Grady

Music fans flocked to LiveHouse Dundee on Friday to celebrate the opening of the city’s newest entertainment venue.

Actor turned funk and soul DJ Craig Charles was the special guest as the Nethergate venue opened after months of renovation work.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on Nethergate has been redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex.

LiveHouse will eventually boast a capacity of 4,500 concert-goers, which will make it Scotland’s third-largest entertainment venue.

Idlewild are the first band announced to play the venue later this year.

The Courier’s photographer Steve MacDougall was on hand to capture some of the best moments as fans enjoyed the opening night.

Glen Christie (left) and dad Bob Christie from Aberdeen – big fans of Craig Charles. 
Susan Munn and Stephen McKenzie from St Andrews. 
Staff are ready. 
Declan Cunningham from Perth. 
Left to right is Freddie Gearing (staying in Dundee) alongside parents travelling from Germany, dad Chris Gearing and mum Liz Gearing.
Left is Willie Campbell (from Arbroath) and right is Kevin Ireland (from Letham, Angus)
On stage DJ Patty.
Vijay Singh and Maya Prakash (from Dundee)
Suzii Craig (from Arbroath)
Bianka Meszaros (from Dundee) and Attie Black (from Shetland, now Dundee)
Noella Kabera and right is Jia Qi Ng.
Kevin Ireland (from Letham, Angus) and right is Willie Campbell (from Arbroath) enjoying a jagerbomb. 
Left to right is mum Birny Gibson and daughters Emma Gibson and Jodie Gibson (from Grantown-on-Spey) — Jodie is a super Red Dwarf fan.
Left to right is Nairn Smith, Aaron Law and Matthew Abercrombie (from Dundee)

Conversation