News Best photos as music fans celebrate opening of LiveHouse Dundee Actor turned DJ Craig Charles performed at the former bingo hall, which has been transformed into Scotland's third-biggest entertainment venue. Left to right is Morag Gibson (from Tayport), Cath Hunter (from Tayport), Sarah Cooper (from Dundee) and Valerie Redlarski (from Dundee) and at the back is Chris Gordon (security/staff) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson & Emma Grady May 2 2025, 10:08pm May 2 2025, 10:08pm Share Best photos as music fans celebrate opening of LiveHouse Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5233232/dundee-livehouse-opening-night-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Music fans flocked to LiveHouse Dundee on Friday to celebrate the opening of the city’s newest entertainment venue. Actor turned funk and soul DJ Craig Charles was the special guest as the Nethergate venue opened after months of renovation work. The former Mecca Bingo hall on Nethergate has been redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex. LiveHouse will eventually boast a capacity of 4,500 concert-goers, which will make it Scotland’s third-largest entertainment venue. Idlewild are the first band announced to play the venue later this year. The Courier’s photographer Steve MacDougall was on hand to capture some of the best moments as fans enjoyed the opening night. Glen Christie (left) and dad Bob Christie from Aberdeen – big fans of Craig Charles. Susan Munn and Stephen McKenzie from St Andrews. Staff are ready. Declan Cunningham from Perth. Left to right is Freddie Gearing (staying in Dundee) alongside parents travelling from Germany, dad Chris Gearing and mum Liz Gearing. Left is Willie Campbell (from Arbroath) and right is Kevin Ireland (from Letham, Angus) On stage DJ Patty. Vijay Singh and Maya Prakash (from Dundee) Suzii Craig (from Arbroath) Bianka Meszaros (from Dundee) and Attie Black (from Shetland, now Dundee) Noella Kabera and right is Jia Qi Ng. Kevin Ireland (from Letham, Angus) and right is Willie Campbell (from Arbroath) enjoying a jagerbomb. Left to right is mum Birny Gibson and daughters Emma Gibson and Jodie Gibson (from Grantown-on-Spey) — Jodie is a super Red Dwarf fan. Left to right is Nairn Smith, Aaron Law and Matthew Abercrombie (from Dundee)
Conversation