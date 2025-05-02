Music fans flocked to LiveHouse Dundee on Friday to celebrate the opening of the city’s newest entertainment venue.

Actor turned funk and soul DJ Craig Charles was the special guest as the Nethergate venue opened after months of renovation work.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on Nethergate has been redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex.

LiveHouse will eventually boast a capacity of 4,500 concert-goers, which will make it Scotland’s third-largest entertainment venue.

Idlewild are the first band announced to play the venue later this year.

The Courier’s photographer Steve MacDougall was on hand to capture some of the best moments as fans enjoyed the opening night.