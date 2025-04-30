A van has been taped off by police after a fire on a Dundee street.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the front of a red van on Keswick Terrace in Kirkton at 11pm on Tuesday.

The crew took about 45 minutes to put out the fire.

The burnt-out van has since been taped off and a police car is parked next to it as an investigation gets under way.

One woman who lives on the street said: “My bairns heard a loud pop, so we went outside to have a look.

“It was quite a large fire. My daughter’s boyfriend was going to try to put it out but the fire engine arrived and extinguished it quickly.

“The fire wasn’t big enough to carry over to the buildings so everyone is safe.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call to a vehicle fire on Keswick Terrace at 11pm.

“One appliance was dispatched to the scene.

“The message to stop came at 11.41pm.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.