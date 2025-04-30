Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Van taped off by police after Dundee fire

The front of the van has been destroyed following the blaze on Keswick Terrace on Tuesday night.

By Lucy Scarlett & Ben MacDonald
Burnt van in Keswick Terrace.
A police car parked next to the fire-damaged van on Keswick Terrace in Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A van has been taped off by police after a fire on a Dundee street.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the front of a red van on Keswick Terrace in Kirkton at 11pm on Tuesday.

The crew took about 45 minutes to put out the fire.

The burnt-out van has since been taped off and a police car is parked next to it as an investigation gets under way.

One woman who lives on the street said: “My bairns heard a loud pop, so we went outside to have a look.

Burnt-out van.
The van caught fire at 11pm on Tuesday. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“It was quite a large fire. My daughter’s boyfriend was going to try to put it out but the fire engine arrived and extinguished it quickly.

“The fire wasn’t big enough to carry over to the buildings so everyone is safe.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call to a vehicle fire on Keswick Terrace at 11pm.

“One appliance was dispatched to the scene.

“The message to stop came at 11.41pm.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

