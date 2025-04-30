Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan gets engaged in front of Mount Fuji days after London Marathon heroics

The Dundee athlete shared the happy news on Facebook.

By Lucy Scarlett
Michael Rimmer proposed to Eilish McColgan at Mount Fuji.
Michael Rimmer proposes to Eilish McColgan in front of Mount Fuji. Image: Eilish McColgan/Facebook

Dundee athlete Eilish McColgan has announced her engagement.

The former Dundee High School pupil says she said “yes to forever” to partner Michael Rimmer.

It comes days after the Commonwealth champion set a new Scottish record in her London Marathon debut on Sunday.

The celebrations continued as the pair jetted off to Japan before Michael – himself an Olympic athlete – popped the question at Fujinomiya in front of Mount Fuji.

Eilish’s short but sweet Facebook post read: “Absolutely worth the jet lag.

Eilish McColgan and fiancé Michael Rimmer.
Dundee star Eilish McColgan is engaged. Image: Eilish McColgan/Facebook
The pair made a swift getaway to Japan after the London Marathon. Image: Eilish McColgan/Facebook

“YES to forever! #offthemarket.”

Speaking previously about her relationship with coach and partner Michael, Eilish said: “He does an awful lot for me – far too much – so I find it difficult sometimes because I can’t imagine how difficult that is.

“Being an athlete himself and putting that aside to help me, it’s a lot and hard to put into words when someone is willing to do that.”

The Dundonian and her mum, Liz Nuttal, are regarded as two of Scotland’s greatest ever athletes.

Liz was a marathon winner in New York City, Tokyo and London, and won gold medals in the world championships and Commonwealth Games and silver in the Olympics.

Liz Nuttall ‘so happy’ for daughter Eilish McColgan

Whitfield-raised Liz posted on Instagram: “So happy these two amazing people are engaged.

“I will not reveal my exact words when they called but something like it’s about time!

“Michael has been with Eilish in every part of her success and disappointments.

“Sport is not an easy platform for relationships but they were made for each other.

“Welcome to the family Michael, you know we are all crazy but love you dearly.

“I need to buy another dress now – what an amazing excuse.

“Live long happy and together forever.”

 

