Dundee athlete Eilish McColgan has announced her engagement.

The former Dundee High School pupil says she said “yes to forever” to partner Michael Rimmer.

It comes days after the Commonwealth champion set a new Scottish record in her London Marathon debut on Sunday.

The celebrations continued as the pair jetted off to Japan before Michael – himself an Olympic athlete – popped the question at Fujinomiya in front of Mount Fuji.

Eilish’s short but sweet Facebook post read: “Absolutely worth the jet lag.

“YES to forever! #offthemarket.”

Speaking previously about her relationship with coach and partner Michael, Eilish said: “He does an awful lot for me – far too much – so I find it difficult sometimes because I can’t imagine how difficult that is.

“Being an athlete himself and putting that aside to help me, it’s a lot and hard to put into words when someone is willing to do that.”

The Dundonian and her mum, Liz Nuttal, are regarded as two of Scotland’s greatest ever athletes.

Liz was a marathon winner in New York City, Tokyo and London, and won gold medals in the world championships and Commonwealth Games and silver in the Olympics.

Liz Nuttall ‘so happy’ for daughter Eilish McColgan

Whitfield-raised Liz posted on Instagram: “So happy these two amazing people are engaged.

“I will not reveal my exact words when they called but something like it’s about time!

“Michael has been with Eilish in every part of her success and disappointments.

“Sport is not an easy platform for relationships but they were made for each other.

“Welcome to the family Michael, you know we are all crazy but love you dearly.

“I need to buy another dress now – what an amazing excuse.

“Live long happy and together forever.”