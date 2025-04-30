Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£35k cut from price of Stirlingshire hotel with mountain views

The Munro Inn in Strathyre has eight en-suite bedrooms, a restaurant and bar area.

By Isla Glen
Munro Inn, Strathyre.
A Victorian hotel in Strathyre is back up for auction. Image: Future Property Auctions

A Victorian hotel in the Trossachs has gone back under the hammer.

The Munro Inn in Strathyre, north of Callander, has a guide price of £360,000.

Located in the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park, the property boasts “enchanting views” and is close to popular mountain hikes.

It has eight en-suite bedrooms, a restaurant and bar area, a reception and a re-fitted commercial kitchen.

There are eight bedrooms in total. Image: Future Property Auctions
The rooms are en-suite. Image: Future Property Auctions

There is also on-site car parking.

The Munro Inn first went up for auction in September 2024 with an asking price of £395,000.

It will go back under the hammer this week with a £35,000 reduction.

Strathyre hotel Munro Inn is ‘superbly located’

According to Future Property Auctions, the hotel is a “super development opportunity” due to the demand for holiday accommodation.

The listing reads: “The Munro Inn is located within the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park, next to Rob Roy Way.

“Strathyre is the gateway to the Highlands, surrounded by forest, loch and mountain.

“The hotel features enchanting views and within the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park, there are the majestic peaks of Ben Ledi, many outdoor activities including walking, hiking, kayaking and freshwater fishing.

“The Munro Inn is superbly located as a base for those visitors wishing to explore everything that northern and north west Scotland has to offer and is set amongst some of the most dramatic Highland scenery.”

A dining area accompanies the restaurant and lounge. Image: Future Property Auctions
A refitted commercial kitchen is part of the sale. Image: Future Property Auctions
The lounge at The Munro Inn. Image: Future Property Auctions

Popular fishing spot River Balvaig is nearby, while Balquihidder Church Ruins and the grave of Jacobite outlaw Rob Roy MacGregor are a short drive away.

It is also near Loch Lubnaig, Loch Earn and Loch Voil.

The auction will take place on May 1 from 10am to 3pm and the opening bid is set at  £360,000.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, Balfron’s McFarlanes Hardware and Ironmongery is on the market for offers over £90,000.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

