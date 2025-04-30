A Victorian hotel in the Trossachs has gone back under the hammer.

The Munro Inn in Strathyre, north of Callander, has a guide price of £360,000.

Located in the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park, the property boasts “enchanting views” and is close to popular mountain hikes.

It has eight en-suite bedrooms, a restaurant and bar area, a reception and a re-fitted commercial kitchen.

There is also on-site car parking.

The Munro Inn first went up for auction in September 2024 with an asking price of £395,000.

It will go back under the hammer this week with a £35,000 reduction.

Strathyre hotel Munro Inn is ‘superbly located’

According to Future Property Auctions, the hotel is a “super development opportunity” due to the demand for holiday accommodation.

The listing reads: “The Munro Inn is located within the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park, next to Rob Roy Way.

“Strathyre is the gateway to the Highlands, surrounded by forest, loch and mountain.

“The hotel features enchanting views and within the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park, there are the majestic peaks of Ben Ledi, many outdoor activities including walking, hiking, kayaking and freshwater fishing.

“The Munro Inn is superbly located as a base for those visitors wishing to explore everything that northern and north west Scotland has to offer and is set amongst some of the most dramatic Highland scenery.”

Popular fishing spot River Balvaig is nearby, while Balquihidder Church Ruins and the grave of Jacobite outlaw Rob Roy MacGregor are a short drive away.

It is also near Loch Lubnaig, Loch Earn and Loch Voil.

The auction will take place on May 1 from 10am to 3pm and the opening bid is set at £360,000.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, Balfron’s McFarlanes Hardware and Ironmongery is on the market for offers over £90,000.

