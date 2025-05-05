Thousands of revellers descended on bars and clubs across Dundee for the 27th Dundee Dance Event.

The largest gathering of its kind in Scotland, about 200 DJs and artists performed at 30 venues on Sunday into Monday.

Acts including Billy Morris, Van Damn and the event’s organiser, Mike McDonald, took to the decks.

There was also a surprise performance from Hannah Laing in the LiveHouse car park, also known as the Rave Cave.

LiveHouse – which opened on Friday with a DJ set from Craig Charles – was also the venue for the closing party.

Courier photographer Steve Brown was on hand to capture some of the event’s best moments.