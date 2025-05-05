News Best photos as thousands enjoy Dundee Dance Event 2025 About 200 DJs and artists performed at 30 venues across the city - including a surprise set from Hannah Laing. Dundee Dance Event 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Ben Macdonald, Heather Fowlie and Steve Brown May 5 2025, 12:24pm May 5 2025, 12:24pm Share Best photos as thousands enjoy Dundee Dance Event 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5233367/dundee-dance-event-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of revellers descended on bars and clubs across Dundee for the 27th Dundee Dance Event. The largest gathering of its kind in Scotland, about 200 DJs and artists performed at 30 venues on Sunday into Monday. Acts including Billy Morris, Van Damn and the event’s organiser, Mike McDonald, took to the decks. There was also a surprise performance from Hannah Laing in the LiveHouse car park, also known as the Rave Cave. LiveHouse – which opened on Friday with a DJ set from Craig Charles – was also the venue for the closing party. Courier photographer Steve Brown was on hand to capture some of the event’s best moments. Dundee Dance Event at Live House. Revellers and Ravers arrive at Live House for the Dundee Dance Event in the Rave Cave. DJ Anna Knak entertains revellers in a packed Abandon Ship. The Rave Cave was a big hit. Good vibes only. Ravers entry to Live House for the Dundee Dance Event. Queuing to go inside the Rave Cave. Drinks at the ready. A buzzing atmosphere inside the Rave Cave. Eat. Sleep. Rave. Repeat. Excitement builds for the dance event. Friends prepare for a wild night. Positive vibes. Friends who rave together, stay together! We came. We raved. We conquered. A night to remember. Dancing through life with the people who matter the most. A packed Abandon Ship. Out for a good night. Squad goals: Rave edition. Peace, love and bass! Happy bar staff at The Braes ahead of Dundee Dance Event in Live House. Lads night. Smile for the camera. Lost in the lights, found in the beat. Happy bar staff at The Braes serving drinks. DJ Billy Norris entertains at LiveHouse. In The Cellar at The Braes, DJs Jamie Main, Connor Doonan and Ian Fraser entertain the revellers at The Braes . DJ Mike McDonald builds up the atmosphere ahead of guest DJ Hannah Laing taking over. Revellers at The Giddy Goose ahead of Dundee Dance Event at LiveHouse. Fans on the dancefloor. Party like there’s no tomorrow at The Giddy Goose. DJ Mike McDonald takes centre stage. DJ Hannah Laing has the ravers bouncing and dancing in the Rave Cave at LiveHouse. DJ Hannah Laing bringing the house down! So much energy in the Rave Cave. Lots of fun at The Giddy Goose ahead of Dundee Dance Event. Holly, Andrew and Liz from the Ferry ahead of Dundee Dance Event at LiveHOuse. Gilly, Robyn, Jaimie, Sharelle, Ellie and Calvin from Perth. Revellers making their way down Perth Road ahead of the event. DJ Kevin West gets started at Black Mamba in Dundee. A packed out Groucho’s ahead of Dundee Dance Event at LiveHouse. A full house at Groucho’s. Live DJs at Groucho’s. Turntables and good vibes only. Sifet and Julie in a phone box inside Groucho’s. When in doubt, turn the volume up. Time to dance at Groucho’s. Lesley and Racheal from Dundee in Black Mamba before heading to Dundee Dance Event in LiveHouse. On the street outside Groucho’s ahead of Dundee Dance Event at LiveHouse. United by music. Revellers having a great time inside The Dubliner ahead of Dundee Dance Event at LiveHouse. DJ Scott Park entertains the crowds at St Andrews Brewing Company. DJ Scott Park bringing the house down at St Andrews Brewing Company. Feel the music, live the moment. DJs Mark Ramsay, Stevie Kyle, Jason Baird and John McLean at Bird & Bear. Dad Lee takes his daughter Chloe, 21 to Black Mamba before heading to Dundee Dance Event in LiveHouse. Squad goals: Rave edition. Camryn (19), Sophie (18) and Claire (18) on their way to Dundee Dance Event at LiveHouse. Glow up and show up. You can’t stop the music, but you can dance to it!
