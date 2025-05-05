Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos as thousands enjoy Dundee Dance Event 2025

About 200 DJs and artists performed at 30 venues across the city - including a surprise set from Hannah Laing.

Dundee Dance Event 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee Dance Event 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ben Macdonald, Heather Fowlie and Steve Brown

Thousands of revellers descended on bars and clubs across Dundee for the 27th Dundee Dance Event.

The largest gathering of its kind in Scotland, about 200 DJs and artists performed at 30 venues on Sunday into Monday.

Acts including Billy Morris, Van Damn and the event’s organiser, Mike McDonald, took to the decks.

There was also a surprise performance from Hannah Laing in the LiveHouse car park, also known as the Rave Cave.

LiveHouse – which opened on Friday with a DJ set from Craig Charles – was also the venue for the closing party.

Courier photographer Steve Brown was on hand to capture some of the event’s best moments.

Dundee Dance Event at Live House.
Revellers and Ravers arrive at Live House for the Dundee Dance Event in the Rave Cave.
DJ Anna Knak entertains revellers in a packed Abandon Ship.
The Rave Cave was a big hit.
Good vibes only.
Ravers entry to Live House for the Dundee Dance Event.
Queuing to go inside the Rave Cave.
Drinks at the ready.
A buzzing atmosphere inside the Rave Cave.
Eat. Sleep. Rave. Repeat.
Excitement builds for the dance event.
Friends prepare for a wild night.
Positive vibes.
Friends who rave together, stay together!
We came. We raved. We conquered.
A night to remember.
Dancing through life with the people who matter the most.
A packed Abandon Ship.
Out for a good night.

Squad goals: Rave edition.

Peace, love and bass!

Happy bar staff at The Braes ahead of Dundee Dance Event in Live House.
Lads night.
Smile for the camera.
Lost in the lights, found in the beat.
Happy bar staff at The Braes serving drinks.
DJ Billy Norris entertains at LiveHouse.

In The Cellar at The Braes, DJs Jamie Main, Connor Doonan and Ian Fraser entertain the revellers at The Braes .

DJ Mike McDonald builds up the atmosphere ahead of guest DJ Hannah Laing taking over.
Revellers at The Giddy Goose ahead of Dundee Dance Event at LiveHouse.
Fans on the dancefloor.

Party like there’s no tomorrow at The Giddy Goose.
DJ Mike McDonald takes centre stage.
DJ Hannah Laing has the ravers bouncing and dancing in the Rave Cave at LiveHouse.
DJ Hannah Laing bringing the house down!
So much energy in the Rave Cave.
Lots of fun at The Giddy Goose ahead of Dundee Dance Event.
Holly, Andrew and Liz from the Ferry ahead of Dundee Dance Event at LiveHOuse.
Gilly, Robyn, Jaimie, Sharelle, Ellie and Calvin from Perth.
Revellers making their way down Perth Road ahead of the event.
DJ Kevin West gets started at Black Mamba in Dundee.
A packed out Groucho’s ahead of Dundee Dance Event at LiveHouse.
A full house at Groucho’s.
Live DJs at Groucho’s.
Turntables and good vibes only.
Sifet and Julie in a phone box inside Groucho’s.
When in doubt, turn the volume up.
Time to dance at Groucho’s.

Lesley and Racheal from Dundee in Black Mamba before heading to Dundee Dance Event in LiveHouse.
On the street outside Groucho’s ahead of Dundee Dance Event at LiveHouse.
United by music.

Revellers having a great time inside The Dubliner ahead of Dundee Dance Event at LiveHouse.

DJ Scott Park entertains the crowds at St Andrews Brewing Company.
DJ Scott Park bringing the house down at St Andrews Brewing Company.
Feel the music, live the moment.
DJs Mark Ramsay, Stevie Kyle, Jason Baird and John McLean at Bird & Bear.
Dad Lee takes his daughter Chloe, 21 to Black Mamba before heading to Dundee Dance Event in LiveHouse.
Squad goals: Rave edition.
Camryn (19), Sophie (18) and Claire (18) on their way to Dundee Dance Event at LiveHouse.
Glow up and show up.
You can’t stop the music, but you can dance to it!

