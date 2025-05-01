Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£850,00 taxpayer-funded loan secured against Lundin Links Hotel not repaid in full

The Scottish Government is still owed hundreds of thousands of pounds after lending the previous hotel owners cash during the covid pandemic.

By Claire Warrender
The Lundin Links Hotel was once a popular venue
The Lundin Links Hotel was once a popular venue but closed more than a decade ago. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

An £850,000 taxpayer-funded loan to the owners of a derelict Fife hotel has still not been repaid in full.

Kapital Residential bought the Lundin Links Hotel in 2014 and secured planning permission to convert it into 35 flats.

Despite work not starting, the company received Scottish Government cash under the Emergency Covid Liquidity Fund in 2020.

The Lundin Links Hotel was demolished following a fire in 2022. Steve Brown / DCT Media

The £18 million fund was set up to protect jobs and suppliers in the housebuilding industry during lockdown.

However, Kapital went bust in July 2022, three weeks before the deadline for repayment.

And the prominent mock-Tudor building was destroyed by fire the following month.

It has now emerged liquidators who sold the land have repaid £381,699.70 of the outstanding loan.

The Scottish Government confirmed it is still owed £347,230.30.

However, they said the liquidation process is ongoing.

Total loan cost to taxpayer not known

The covid loan was originally secured against two properties owned by Kapital.

One of the properties was sold in 2021, meaning the entire amount was then secured against the derelict Lundin Links Hotel.

The Scottish Government has declined to release the building’s valuation on the grounds it would prejudice commercial interests.

And it says it is unable to say how much the loan has cost the taxpayer in total, including administration costs.

UK Government bill
MP Wendy Chamberlain has questioned the decision to secure a loan on the Lundin Links Hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain is now calling for an explanation.

She said: “After submitting an FOI, is it clear this loan has not been repaid, with almost £350,000 remaining outstanding.

“The Scottish Government should now explain why they later allowed the loan to be guaranteed against the Lundin Links Hotel only, and disclose how much this situation has cost taxpayers, particularly given the fact the site is still in disarray.”

Ms Chamberlain now intends to ask Fife Council what its costs were in relation to boarding up and then demolishing the former hotel.

Scottish Government response in full

The Courier contacted the Scottish Government for comment.

And a spokesperson said: “The SME Housebuilder Liquidity Loan fund supported small and medium-sized housebuilders with liquidity issues due to the temporary impact of Covid-19 on the housebuilding sector.

“It aimed to safeguard jobs and protect suppliers, support post-covid economic recovery and the continued supply of homes and retain the diversity of the housebuilding sector.”

