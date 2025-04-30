Stirling residents could suffer over Clacks Council refusal to cough up healthcare cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling residents could suffer over Clacks Council refusal to cough up healthcare cash

Stirling Council may need to pitch in close to £2m to keep the IJB afloat.

By Alex Watson
Stirling and Clackmannanshire's IJB is a health and social care partnership between councils and NHS Forth Valley. Image: TreasureGalore/Shutterstock
Stirling Council could end up funding health and social care services for Clackmannanshire residents, negatively impacting Stirling locals.

A funding crisis within Stirling and Clackmannanshire’s Integration Joint Board (IJB) has created a stand-off between the two local authorities.

The partnership, which also involves NHS Forth Valley, is projected to overspend by £7.892 million during the 2025-26 financial year.

But, last month, Clackmannanshire Council said it would not pay anything more towards this deficit.

Stirling Council must now decide whether or not it should pitch in an extra £1.973m to keep the IJB afloat.

This amount would be on top of the £3.247m already promised as part of Stirling Council’s 2025-26 budget.

Stirling Council could end up contributing almost £2m extra to the IJB partnership after Clacks Council refused to pitch in. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Stirling Council in difficult position

Clacks Council’s decision to deviate from the standard approach to funding the IJB may have serious implications.

Residents in both Stirling and Clackmannanshire could lose out on health and social care services if the money is not found.

And if Stirling Council steps in to plug the £1.973m shortfall, it will be paying for people living outwith its own council area to access the services they need.

A Stirling Council document laying out the situation said: “There is a risk that any recovery plan that the IJB develops to meet any remaining financial gap could be applied across Clackmannanshire and Stirling services, resulting in the services Stirling citizens receive being negatively impacted, despite Stirling Council having made decisions to provide additional funding to cover the shortfall to the IJB budget.”

IBJ ‘financially precarious’

The financial stability of the IJB is described by Stirling Council as “precarious”, and is considered to be an ongoing problem.

Its overspend for 2024-25 added up to more than £10m.

Clacks Council agreed to contribute £1.327m towards this deficit, though the amount was smaller than expected.

Health and social care services could be affected if the IJB’s finances are not stabilised. Image: PeopleImages .com/Shutterstock

It was also stipulated that the amount was effectively a loan, to be repaid to the council in 2026-27, which is not normal practice within an IJB set-up.

NHS Forth Valley contributed £5.5m towards the partnership in 2024-25, and £4m for 2025-26.

Stirling Council has a legal duty to ensure the IJB is working properly, and will meet on Thursday, May 1, to make a decision on the extra £1.973m contribution.

