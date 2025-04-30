Two dogs put down and two people injured after Fife attack

Two dogs have been put down and two people have been injured after an attack on another dog in Fife.

Police, including armed officers, were called to a park off Station Road in Thornton just before 7pm on Tuesday.

Two people who intervened suffered minor injuries.

The two dogs who launched the attack have been put down.

Their breeds have not been confirmed by police.

Dogs euthanised after Thornton attack

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Tuesday, we were called to a report of two dogs attacking another dog at a park off Station Road, Thornton.

“The dog was injured and taken to a vet for treatment.

“Two people sustained minor injuries separating the animals.

“The dogs were safely secured and taken to a vet to be euthanised.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The Courier recently ran a poll, asking readers whether all dogs should be muzzled in public following a spate of incidents.