The Courier is taking a closer look at planning applications and developments across Fife with our new regular round-up.

Fife Planning Ahead looks at the most interesting plans across the Kingdom.

This week they include the demolition of a house at Lade Braes, St Andrews; a new memorial cairn to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Kirkcaldy war memorial; and the conversion of a Cupar office into flats.

St Andrews house demolition

Permission has been granted for the demolition of a house within St Andrews conservation area.

The applicants hope the detached home at 46 Lade Braes will be replaced with a contemporary home.

Conservation area consent has now been granted to allow the existing building to be knocked down.

According to planning papers, the replacement will be a two-storey house with basement that is sympathetic to the conservation area.

It will include garden ground, space for drying clothes and parking spaces.

The planning agent adds: “The proposal is a positive contribution to the urban fabric of St Andrews.”

Kirkcaldy memorial cairn with time capsule

A memorial cairn is to be erected to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Kirkcaldy war memorial.

Plans by the Royal British Legion have been approved by Fife Council.

The stone cairn in the war memorial gardens will include a time capsule containing information provided by local schools.

And seven “Walking With Heroes” stepping stones bearing the names of distinguished Kirkcaldy war heroes will also be laid.

Kirkcaldy is thought to have Fife’s biggest war memorial, with almost 1,500 names.

The plan is to unveil the cairn in July, following a parade to the garden from Volunteers Green, via the Town House.

According to the application on the council’s planning portal, a new standard for Kirkcaldy could also be dedicated.

The war memorial will then be cleaned in advance of a significant remembrance parade in November.

Cupar town centre office conversion

A former solicitor’s office in Cupar is to be converted into two flats.

The ground floor of the premises at 35 Bonnygate was latterly a barbers.

However it has been empty for several years.

Fife Council planners have approved a plan to create low cost housing upstairs.

However, according to applicant Paul Cavanagh, the ground floor will continue to be a shop.

The plan states the changes will not affect the exterior of the building, which is within the Cupar conservation area.

Glenrothes energy storage battery box

The Glenrothes electricity supply is to be given a boost following approval of an energy storage battery box.

The 200 kilowatt system will be installed at Viewfield Industrial Estate, close to the recycling centre.

AMP Clean Energy is developing similar boxes across the UK to provide a low carbon, flexible store of electricity for communities.

It imports electricity from the network when demand is low and then exports it back during period of high demand.

The company says this improves reliability given the increasing demand for electricity through the use of electric vehicles and heating systems.

All of the stored electricity from the Glenrothes battery box will be consumed locally.

Cycle and footpath closures for Kincardine tower repairs

A cycle path and footpath near Kincardine will be closed for more than seven months during work to repair an electrical tower.

Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) has been granted permission for the significant strengthening works near the town’s power station.

The remedial work on the shore of the Firth of Forth will last until November.

And a cycle route that runs from Station Road, under the Clackmannanshire Bridge and towards Kilbagie will close for the duration.

A diversion route will be in place.

The Fife planning portal links to all of the developments can be found here:

Kirkcaldy war memorial cairn

St Andrews house demolition

Cupar office conversion

Glenrothes battery box

Kincardine electricity tower repairs