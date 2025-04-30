Perthshire Pride 2025 to feature Still Game host and wrestling ring

The 2025 Perthshire Pride event will be hosted by a Still Game star as more details about the celebrations are confirmed.

The LGBTQ+ event will be held on August 9 with new additions to the line-up.

The 2025 parade through the city centre will be hosted by actress Jane McCarry, best known for her role as Isa in Still Game.

Those taking part in the parade are asked to gather at Thimblerow Car Park from 10.30am.

Perthshire Pride 2025 to feature Still Game star

The event will also offer a rink run by LGBTIQ+ inclusive floorball team Perth Parrots and a full-size wrestling ring.

Anyone interested in floorball – which is similar to ice hockey but without the ice – is invited to get involved.

The main event at North Inch will feature 75 different market stalls and food vendors.

Jack Simpson, Perthshire Pride chair, said: “I’m super excited about Perthshire Pride 2025.

“With it being on the same day as the European pipe band championships, it’s looking to be our busiest one yet.

“The day starts with the parade through the centre and then we see a day of colours and celebration on the North Inch.

“We are super excited as we have Perth Parrots setting up a rink for anyone wanting to try out the sport and we also have a full-size wrestling ring.

“We are looking to incorporate different factors for every person in the community.

“It sure will be a day to remember. Bring on Perthshire Pride 2025.”

Last year’s event was alcohol-free and featured no big-name acts after losing out on £30,000 in funding.