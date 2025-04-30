Name of new south-west Fife high school confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Name of new south-west Fife high school confirmed

Fife councillors have agreed on the name for the replacement Inverkeithing High after a public consultation.

By Bryan Copland
An artist's impression of the new south-west Fife high school. Image: Fife Council
An artist's impression of the new south-west Fife high school. Image: Fife Council

The name of a new south-west Fife high school has been confirmed.

A public consultation was launched to find a name for the £88 million building, which is being constructed on the former Rosyth Fleet Grounds.

Councillors on the South and West Fife Area Committee have now agreed to approve the name for the replacement Inverkeithing High.

The school will be called Caledonia High School, which emerged top of a poll with more than 1,000 votes.

Caledonia High School ‘perfect choice for new building’

Councillor David Barratt, committee convener, said: “Although we councillors had the final task of agreeing the name, it was quite clear which of the suggested names was the overall favourite.

Caledonia High School is a perfect choice for the new school building for so many reasons.

“The naming of a school is a very important and highly emotive subject and there were a number of great options put forward during the consultation.

How the new school will look inside. Image: Fife Council

“We were adamant that we wanted the whole community to get behind the naming of the new building and it was really important to us to make sure we heard the views of as many people as possible.

“In the end the choice was easy, as there was a clear favourite.”

A topping-out ceremony for the new building took place last month.

Once finished, it will have capacity for more than 1,700 pupils, and it is expected to open in August 2026.

Conversation