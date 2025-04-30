Name of new south-west Fife high school confirmed

The name of a new south-west Fife high school has been confirmed.

A public consultation was launched to find a name for the £88 million building, which is being constructed on the former Rosyth Fleet Grounds.

Councillors on the South and West Fife Area Committee have now agreed to approve the name for the replacement Inverkeithing High.

The school will be called Caledonia High School, which emerged top of a poll with more than 1,000 votes.

Caledonia High School ‘perfect choice for new building’

Councillor David Barratt, committee convener, said: “Although we councillors had the final task of agreeing the name, it was quite clear which of the suggested names was the overall favourite.

“Caledonia High School is a perfect choice for the new school building for so many reasons.

“The naming of a school is a very important and highly emotive subject and there were a number of great options put forward during the consultation.

“We were adamant that we wanted the whole community to get behind the naming of the new building and it was really important to us to make sure we heard the views of as many people as possible.

“In the end the choice was easy, as there was a clear favourite.”

A topping-out ceremony for the new building took place last month.

Once finished, it will have capacity for more than 1,700 pupils, and it is expected to open in August 2026.