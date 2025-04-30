Golfers out in force for emotional farewell to Dundee’s last remaining public golf courses

Golfers have turned out in force to pay an emotional farewell to Dundee’s last remaining public golf courses.

The 18-hole and nine-hole courses at Caird Park are closing today (Wednesday April 30) for the final time.

The facilities have been consigned to closure by Leisure and Culture Dundee, after the organisation said they were no longer financially viable.

The move comes despite the opposition of thousands of people who signed a petition calling for a U-turn.

Many players taking to the courses for one final time today said it was a blow not only to golfers but the wider Dundee community.

Alex Rice, 71, who has played at Caird Park since childhood, said it was a “sad day”.

He told The Courier: “I’ve absolutely loved playing the 18-hole course down the years.

“People were gutted when Camperdown closed and thought Caird Park would be safe – but alas, not.”

Now retired, Alex had hoped to spend his days playing golf two to three times a week.

Instead, he has watched as items, including trophies from the clubhouse, have been thrown in skips.

He added: “It’s a tragedy for the young and old losing this public course.

“I still hope something could be done to save it but I wouldn’t be surprised to find housing here in 10 years’ time.”

Closure of Caird Park golf courses ‘should never have been allowed to happen’

Long-time playing partners Bert Dailly and Alex Duncan were equally upset.

The pair reflected on how the course had served generations of Dundee families.

“This closure should never have been allowed to happen,” said Alex.

“We’re playing here for the final time today.

“Not only is the 18-hole course gone, but the nine-hole too. There’s nothing left for young players.”

Bert believes Leisure and Culture Dundee, an arm’s-length council body, missed an opportunity.

He said: “If they had just put the prices up, many of us would have paid more.

“Golf isn’t just a game – it’s social, it’s healthy, and it’s part of our lives.

“It’s not just the golfers but the people who worked here to make this place.”

Golf course was lifeline for pensioner after losing wife

Chris Robertson, 84, who has played at Caird Park for 62 years, described the course as a lifeline after losing his wife.

“When you come here for a game of golf, you forget about everything,” he said.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do now. It’s upsetting to know this was my last round.”

Chris, like many others, believes leisure chiefs – whose decision to close was ratified by councillors – failed to fully explore the alternatives.

He said: “They said this is going to save £500,000.

“Many golfers were willing to take a price hike in order to save the courses.

“The numbers here only dropped after they said they were closing it.”

‘Emotional day’ for ladies’ section

The closure also means the end of the road for the Golf Dundee Ladies’ Section, a community built by its members.

Formed in about 2014, the group grew from a handful of beginners to more than 30 members.

“It’s an emotional day for us,” said club captain Jane Menzies.

“We started out on the nine-holer, then moved to the 18-holer as we got better. This place helped us grow.”

Jane says the closure is especially painful for the children and beginners who no longer have a local, affordable place to play.

She added: “This course was good for exercise, for mental health, and for community.

“Visitors used to turn up their noses until they saw how beautiful Caird Park was.

“It didn’t have to end like this.”