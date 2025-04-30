Golfers out in force for emotional farewell to Dundee’s last remaining public golf courses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golfers out in force for emotional farewell to Dundee’s last remaining public golf courses

The 18-hole and nine-hole courses at Caird Park close for the final time today - but players say "it didn't have to end like this".

By James Simpson & Ethan Claridge
Golfer prepare to say goodbye to Caird Park Golf Course. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomosn
Golfer prepare to say goodbye to Caird Park Golf Course. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomosn

Golfers have turned out in force to pay an emotional farewell to Dundee’s last remaining public golf courses.

The 18-hole and nine-hole courses at Caird Park are closing today (Wednesday April 30) for the final time.

The facilities have been consigned to closure by Leisure and Culture Dundee, after the organisation said they were no longer financially viable.

The move comes despite the opposition of thousands of people who signed a petition calling for a U-turn.

Golfers on the first hole at Caird Park. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Many players taking to the courses for one final time today said it was a blow not only to golfers but the wider Dundee community.

Alex Rice, 71, who has played at Caird Park since childhood, said it was a “sad day”.

He told The Courier: “I’ve absolutely loved playing the 18-hole course down the years.

“People were gutted when Camperdown closed and thought Caird Park would be safe – but alas, not.”

Alex Rice was at Caird Park playing on the course for the final time.
Alex Rice was playing the full 18 holes for the final time. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Now retired, Alex had hoped to spend his days playing golf two to three times a week.

Instead, he has watched as items, including trophies from the clubhouse, have been thrown in skips.

He added: “It’s a tragedy for the young and old losing this public course.

“I still hope something could be done to save it but I wouldn’t be surprised to find housing here in 10 years’ time.”

Closure of Caird Park golf courses ‘should never have been allowed to happen’

Long-time playing partners Bert Dailly and Alex Duncan were equally upset.

The pair reflected on how the course had served generations of Dundee families.

“This closure should never have been allowed to happen,” said Alex.

“We’re playing here for the final time today.

“Not only is the 18-hole course gone, but the nine-hole too. There’s nothing left for young players.”

Chris Robertson, Bert Dailly and Alex Duncan getting ready to play Caird Park for the last time. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Bert believes Leisure and Culture Dundee, an arm’s-length council body, missed an opportunity.

He said: “If they had just put the prices up, many of us would have paid more.

“Golf isn’t just a game – it’s social, it’s healthy, and it’s part of our lives.

“It’s not just the golfers but the people who worked here to make this place.”

Golf course was lifeline for pensioner after losing wife

Chris Robertson, 84, who has played at Caird Park for 62 years, described the course as a lifeline after losing his wife.

“When you come here for a game of golf, you forget about everything,” he said.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do now. It’s upsetting to know this was my last round.”

Chris, like many others, believes leisure chiefs – whose decision to close was ratified by councillors – failed to fully explore the alternatives.

The 9-holer was also busy on the final day at Caird Park. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He said: “They said this is going to save £500,000.

“Many golfers were willing to take a price hike in order to save the courses.

“The numbers here only dropped after they said they were closing it.”

‘Emotional day’ for ladies’ section

The closure also means the end of the road for the Golf Dundee Ladies’ Section, a community built by its members.

Formed in about 2014, the group grew from a handful of beginners to more than 30 members.

“It’s an emotional day for us,” said club captain Jane Menzies.

“We started out on the nine-holer, then moved to the 18-holer as we got better. This place helped us grow.”

Golfers on the first tee for the final time. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Jane says the closure is especially painful for the children and beginners who no longer have a local, affordable place to play.

She added: “This course was good for exercise, for mental health, and for community.

“Visitors used to turn up their noses until they saw how beautiful Caird Park was.

“It didn’t have to end like this.”

