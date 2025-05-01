Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Montrose pilot says he’s lucky to be alive after vicious attack by Fife man outside Busted gig

Ross McConnell was left unconscious after being punched to the ground, while his wife was assaulted by a woman from Dundee.

Ross McConnell was knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack
Ross McConnell and his wife were the victims of an unprovoked attack after a Busted concert. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

A Montrose airline pilot says he is lucky to be alive after being knocked unconscious in a vicious attack by a Fife yob outside a Busted concert.

Ross McConnell, 35, and his wife Lisa, 32, attended the show at Aberdeen’s P&J Live in September 2023 with two friends.

Ross says that as he waited for a taxi home, he was punched without provocation by Ben Corfield, from Balmullo.

Corfield admitted punching Ross on the head and causing him to fall to the ground outside the concert venue.

The attack caused Ross to hit his head, knocking him unconscious, to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Lisa was also attacked by a woman from Dundee.

Montrose man knocked unconscious by punch outside concert

Ross told The Courier: “I was stood with my wife’s friend with my hands in my pockets when a man approached me and punched me to the left side of my jaw.

“This caused me to lose my balance, fall back and hit my head off the granite pavement, losing consciousness.

“This punch was entirely unprovoked, with no discussion or words exchanged between us prior.”

Ross was taken to the arena’s first aid room after regaining consciousness, realising he had blood pouring out the back of his head.

After being bandaged and providing a statement to police, Ross was taken to hospital, where staff cleaned the wound and closed it with seven stitches.

The back of Ross’s head needed stitched after the attack. Image: Ross McConnell

Ross – who now lives in Aberdeen for his job – said: “The after effects included severe whiplash-like symptoms across the top of my torso, with pain in the wound.

“The stitches were removed around a week later at my GP surgery.

“I have a seven-centimetre scar to this day that I can feel that reminds me of the incident.”

As a commercial pilot, Ross must sit medical exams every year.

His was suspended for six weeks due to his loss of consciousness.

He said: “It took a further two weeks to regain my medical after various tests and an additional two weeks on top of this for my employer to build a training package to get me back to work.

“Once back at work, my medical was ‘restricted’, meaning I could not fly with another pilot who had a restricted medical, or with someone over 60 years old.

Ross had attended the Busted gig at P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“This meant work I would bid for was not given to me, and various opportunities of overtime had to be missed to a significant financial detriment.

“Lisa had to rearrange her shifts at work, organise extra childcare and decline various plans she had made with friends and family to care for me and my daughter while taking the time to recover from this violent assault.”

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Corfield, 40, of Stration Terrace in Balmullo, also pled guilty to attacking Conall Seaton – along with an unknown person – by punching him and seizing him on the body, causing him to fall to the ground, struggling with him and seizing him by the neck.

Meanwhile, Claire Maclagan, 36, of Balmoral Gardens in Dundee, admitted assaulting Lisa by repeatedly punching her and kicking her on the head and body.

The pair will be sentenced in May.

‘I’m aware of just how lucky I am’

Ross is hoping to raise awareness of the devastating impact one-punch attacks can have on their victims.

He said: “There was a man killed in such an incident in Aberdeen in March 2023.

“There was also a documentary on TV around a year ago which talked of one-punch killers.

“After 10 minutes, I couldn’t watch any more as it was just too close to home.”

Ross added: “The man who assaulted me was able to carry on his life up until Tuesday without any real restrictions, other than standard bail conditions.

Ross had to be cared for by his wife after the attack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I was also updated by police that he and his wife were released after only a few hours in custody.

“I very nearly lost my life. I’m aware of just how lucky I am not to be more seriously injured.

“Had my head impacted around 30cm in another direction, it would have struck uneven granite cobble. It may have resulted in more serious consequences.

“I lost out quite significantly financially and am now more aware when in crowded situations of just who may approach me.”

