Where and when to spot Great Britain XVII steam engine as it visits Tayside and Fife

All aboard for a chance to spot the famous locomotive as it passes through Perthshire and Fife.

By Lucy Scarlett
The Great Britain XVI steam train heads out of Perth on route to Inverness.
The Great Britain XVII is making its return to Tayside and Fife. Image: Stuart Cowper

The Great Britain XVII steam engine is set to make another visit to Tayside and Fife this week.

On Friday, the locomotive will travel from Inverness to Newcastle on its seventh day of touring the UK.

The famous train visited the region on Wednesday, when it travelled from Edinburgh to Inverness, calling at Dunfermline, Stirling, and Perth.

Now locals have another chance to spot the heritage vehicle.

This is the 17th year of its rail tour of the UK.

In 2024, crowds gathered in Perthshire to welcome the steam engine on its expedition.

Details of Great Britain XVII’s visit to Tayside and Fife

On Friday, the steam engine will depart from Inverness at 8.15am and pass through the following places:

Perth and Kinross

  • Passing Dalnaspindal at 10.31am.
  • Passing Dalnacardoch at 10.38am.
  • Passing Blair Atholl at 10.48am.
  • Passing Pitlochry at 10.57am.
  • Passing Dunkeld and Birnam at 11.10am.
  • Passing Stanley at 11.19am.
  • Stopping in Perth at 11.37am until 12.56pm.
The Great Britain XVI train approaching Perth Railway Station
The locomotive pulling into Perth Railway Station last year. Image: Stuart Cowper

Fife

  • Passing Newburgh at 1.13pm.
  • Passing Ladybank at 1.25pm.
  • Passing Thornton at 1.39pm.
  • Passing Kirkcaldy at 1.45pm.
  • Passing Burntisland at 1.52pm.
  • Stopping in Inverkeithing at 2.01pm until 2.07pm.

The Railway Touring Company is running the tour.

It said: “The inspiring highland scenery continues through the Grampian Mountains to Kingussie and Newtonmore, before we embark on the legendary hard slog up to Druimuachdar Summit once more.

“After that it’s mostly downhill to Perth, with a brief climb out of Dunkeld to Kingswood Tunnel.

“We’ll stop for water at Perth, where you can stretch your legs, before re-boarding for the journey south via Ladybank and the rugged Fife coastline to the Forth Bridge, reaching Edinburgh mid-afternoon.”

Conversation