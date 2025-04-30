Main road through Broughty Ferry closed one way as latest roadworks begin

The main road through Broughty Ferry has been closed in one direction as the latest phase of roadworks begins.

Monifieth Road, between Abertay Street and St Vincent Street, is now closed westbound as the SGN project to upgrade the gas network continues.

Traffic heading for Monifieth can continue along Monifieth Road as normal through the one-way system.

Signed diversions are in place for Dundee-bound traffic via Abertay Street, Nursery Road and Forthill Road/Fort Street.

Latest Broughty Ferry roadworks expected to last 5 weeks

According to signs put in place at the works, this phase is expected to last five weeks.

The project to upgrade the gas network on the main road through Broughty Ferry started in September.

Drives faced traffic chaos shortly after the works got under way.

