Stirling school crossing patrol replacement work £95k over budget and unfinished after two years

Lollipop men and women were let go in order to save £98,000.

By Alex Watson
Bridge of Allan locals campaigned to save their primary school lollipop man, Ian Wright. Image: Emma Lockhart
Work to install new crossings for Stirling school children as a cost-saving measure has gone over budget by more than £95,000.

Stirling Council decided to replace school crossing patrols with pedestrian crossings as part of its 2023-24 budget in order to save £98,000.

It was agreed in March 2023 that £275,000 would be spent on installing 15 new crossings, meaning lollipop men and women would no longer be required.

Thirteen of the pedestrian crossings have now been completed, with two outstanding.

But the original £275,000 budget has been overshot by £95,149.93.

According to the council, £355,658.77 has already been spent on the scheme, with £14,491.16 worth of work still to take place.

It brings the total cost to £370,149.93 – close to four times the original saving of £98,000.

Two primary school crossings proving ‘problematic’

The overspend was highlighted by SNP Stirling East councillor Willie Ferguson, via a recent written question to Environment, Transport and Net Zero convener, Jen Preston.

The answer revealed that the new crossing at Allan’s Primary School in the city centre has proven “problematic” to install, due to its location and “difficulty in excavation into rock for pole sockets”. An alternative solution is currently being looked into.

It was also shared that Bridge of Allan Primary School’s crossing has also been delayed, as “further consultation with adjacent residents to agree the final location” is required.

Bridge of Allan lollipop man Ian Wright with Matthew Brember (11), Emily Lockhart (10) and Joseph Brember (11). Image: Emma Lockhart

More than 500 people have signed a petition to keep Bridge of Allan Primary’s lollipop man, Ian Wright, in his post.

In March, the local mum behind the campaign, Emma Lockhart, told The Courier that the “safety and well-being” of children should not be “compromised for financial reasons”.

Ms Preston, who is also a Labour Stirling West councillor and deputy leader of Stirling Council, told Mr Ferguson she felt the way costs are projected and agreed ahead of time was one of the “weaknesses” of the budget-setting process.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

