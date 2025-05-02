Full details of Big Summer Spectacular coming to Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Articles

Full details of Big Summer Spectacular coming to Stirling

Around 5,000 tickets for 'Stirling’s biggest ever funfair' are up for grabs.

By Isla Glen
Big Pete Monster Trucks will be a highlight of the Big Summer Spectacular in Stirling
Big Pete Monster Trucks will be a highlight of the day. Image: Adventure Events

A new family festival featuring a monster truck show and dozens of funfair rides has been announced for Stirling.

The Big Summer Spectacular will take place at City Park on June 28 and 29.

Around 5,000 tickets for what is described as “Stirling’s biggest ever funfair” are up for grabs.

A monster truck stunt show from Big Pete Monster Trucks and a theatrical giant dinosaur performance are planned.

Festival goers can also snap a selfie with a Transformer, watch birds of prey in action and visit market stalls.

There will be popular funfair rides, including the Waltzer, carousel, ghost train and a wipeout challenge.

A T-rex will be stomping around City Park. Image: Adventure Events

Bungee trampolines, classic games – including hook a duck and ring toss – will also feature.

Central FM will additionally be bringing a road show to the stage.

Organiser Chad Stirling of Adventure Events Ltd believes the festival will be successful.

Bumblebee the Transformer will meet fans. Image: Adventure Events

The showman has travelled across the UK with fairgrounds, and this will be the first event he has organised.

With regular trips to the Trossachs and passing the sign for Stirling, he decided the location would be “aesthetic” with Stirling Castle in the background.

City Park ‘superb venue’ says Stirling Council

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Stirling has a proven track record of successfully hosting major events and big crowds.

“It’s great news that a new event is being planned this summer at Stirling City Park, which is a superb venue for large-scale outdoor events.”

The Big Summer Spectacular runs from 11am to 9pm on June 28 and 29.

Tickets cost £13 and under twos go free.

Spectators can watch monster truck stunts over the two-day event. Image: Adventure Events

Admission includes performances, displays and character meet and greets, but not fairground rides, stalls, food or drinks.

Car parking can be booked for an additional £4.50 fee.

Last year, Summer Sessions hosted Shania Twain, James Arthur, Busted and Tom Jones at City Park.

However, it was confirmed by The Courier in October that the event would not return in 2025.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation