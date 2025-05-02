Full details of Big Summer Spectacular coming to Stirling

A new family festival featuring a monster truck show and dozens of funfair rides has been announced for Stirling.

The Big Summer Spectacular will take place at City Park on June 28 and 29.

Around 5,000 tickets for what is described as “Stirling’s biggest ever funfair” are up for grabs.

A monster truck stunt show from Big Pete Monster Trucks and a theatrical giant dinosaur performance are planned.

Festival goers can also snap a selfie with a Transformer, watch birds of prey in action and visit market stalls.

There will be popular funfair rides, including the Waltzer, carousel, ghost train and a wipeout challenge.

Bungee trampolines, classic games – including hook a duck and ring toss – will also feature.

Central FM will additionally be bringing a road show to the stage.

Organiser Chad Stirling of Adventure Events Ltd believes the festival will be successful.

The showman has travelled across the UK with fairgrounds, and this will be the first event he has organised.

With regular trips to the Trossachs and passing the sign for Stirling, he decided the location would be “aesthetic” with Stirling Castle in the background.

City Park ‘superb venue’ says Stirling Council

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Stirling has a proven track record of successfully hosting major events and big crowds.

“It’s great news that a new event is being planned this summer at Stirling City Park, which is a superb venue for large-scale outdoor events.”

The Big Summer Spectacular runs from 11am to 9pm on June 28 and 29.

Tickets cost £13 and under twos go free.

Admission includes performances, displays and character meet and greets, but not fairground rides, stalls, food or drinks.

Car parking can be booked for an additional £4.50 fee.

Last year, Summer Sessions hosted Shania Twain, James Arthur, Busted and Tom Jones at City Park.

However, it was confirmed by The Courier in October that the event would not return in 2025.

