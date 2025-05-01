Date for first Angus Pride event revealed as new group formed

An Angus Pride group has been launched in Arbroath with the group planning its first big event for later this year.

The newly formed group will hold its first Angus Pride event at Arbroath’s Victoria Park on August 30.

The group has been launched to help boost and support members of the LGBTQIA+ community in the area.

Fiona Solomon, chairperson of Angus Pride, said: ‘We are a small group of volunteers with one goal – to bring visibility and support to all LGBTQIA+ people in Angus, whilst simultaneously raising awareness and promoting inclusion.

“This is a gap that we identified in the region and hope we can fill it with joy and rainbows.

“Our mission statement highlights our aim to collaborate with the local businesses.”

Angus Pride group launched due to ‘lack of support locally’

Fiona says she first became aware of the need for a group in Angus when speaking to members of the local LGBTQIA+ community last year.

She said: “I recognised the need for more inclusion in the county.

“A woman had explained to me she had just come out and wasn’t aware of any support locally.

“There seemed to be support for young people but not older people.

“We realised we are one of the few areas in the country that doesn’t have its own pride group so we decided to form one.”

Fiona added: “We have received lottery funding and Specsavers in Arbroath has come on board as our main sponsors.

“We are delighted that Specsavers Arbroath will be the headline sponsor of our first ever Angus Pride event.

“There are currently 10 local volunteers and we hope to attract more and grow the group.”

Jamie Buchan, retail director of Specsavers Arbroath, said: ‘We believe in inclusivity and accessibility for all, whether that’s through expert eye and hearing care or by supporting events like Angus Pride that celebrate and uplift the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The new group is also being supported by Dundee drag queen Miss Peaches.

Fiona said: “We are delighted that Miss Peaches has decided to support.

“We have some plans in mind with her but we will reveal more details of this at a later date.”