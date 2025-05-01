Date for first Angus Pride event revealed as new group formed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Date for first Angus Pride event revealed as new group formed

The first event will be held in Arbroath.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Angus Pride volunteers with local drag queen Miss Peaches
Angus Pride volunteers with local drag queen Miss Peaches. Image: Angus Pride

An Angus Pride group has been launched in Arbroath with the group planning its first big event for later this year.

The newly formed group will hold its first Angus Pride event at Arbroath’s Victoria Park on August 30.

The group has been launched to help boost and support members of the LGBTQIA+ community in the area.

Fiona Solomon, chairperson of Angus Pride, said: ‘We are a small group of volunteers with one goal – to bring visibility and support to all LGBTQIA+ people in Angus, whilst simultaneously raising awareness and promoting inclusion.

“This is a gap that we identified in the region and hope we can fill it with joy and rainbows.

“Our mission statement highlights our aim to collaborate with the local businesses.”

Angus Pride group launched due to ‘lack of support locally’

Fiona says she first became aware of the need for a group in Angus when speaking to members of the local LGBTQIA+ community last year.

She said: “I recognised the need for more inclusion in the county.

“A woman had explained to me she had just come out and wasn’t aware of any support locally.

“There seemed to be support for young people but not older people.

“We realised we are one of the few areas in the country that doesn’t have its own pride group so we decided to form one.”

Local drag queen Miss Peaches is backing the new group. Image: Angus Pride

Fiona added: “We have received lottery funding and Specsavers in Arbroath has come on board as our main sponsors.

“We are delighted that Specsavers Arbroath will be the headline sponsor of our first ever Angus Pride event.

“There are currently 10 local volunteers and we hope to attract more and grow the group.”

Jamie Buchan, retail director of Specsavers Arbroath, said: ‘We believe in inclusivity and accessibility for all, whether that’s through expert eye and hearing care or by supporting events like Angus Pride that celebrate and uplift the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The new group is also being supported by Dundee drag queen Miss Peaches.

Fiona said: “We are delighted that Miss Peaches has decided to support.

“We have some plans in mind with her but we will reveal more details of this at a later date.”

Conversation