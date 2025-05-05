A holiday let plan has been refused for being outside the boundary of Perth city centre, despite it being a three-minute walk from the High Street.

Vasart Court is just seconds away from the A989 Caledonian Road – part of the inner ring road.

However, Perth and Kinross Council planners felt the two-bedroom first-floor flat is too far from the heart of the Fair City to be permitted short stays.

Its decision statement said: “The property is located within the city boundary of Perth, but outwith the city centre area.

“The city centre area is defined for the purposes of STL (short-term let) assessment as being parts of the city which come under the City, Town and Neighbourhood areas and the City Centre Secondary Uses area.

“Vasart Court is residential in character with no commercial uses on the ground floors.”

The statement adds that “inevitably” there are some short-term lets in the area, but these would be permitted for having been there 10 years or longer.

It continued: “The proposal is therefore considered to be inconsistent with the relevant polices and guidance simply because it is within a residential area.”

Holiday let at Perth’s Vasart Court blocked

Another reason for refusal was the shared entry arrangements in four-storey Vasart Court.

The council argued this setup would “result in an increased potential for noise nuisance and general disturbance to occur and affect other existing residents in the block.”

A similar concern was raised by objector Aneta Dera, who wrote: “We do not agree for the change of use of flat to short term let accommodation unit in a quiet, peaceful area just for strangers to be moving in and out.

“We just wouldn’t feel safe if the plan goes ahead.”

Viktor Halanchak’s application form said: “The application seeks change of use from C3 dwellinghouse to a short-term let.

“The proposed change will allow the property to be used for temporary accommodation by visitors, typically for stays of less than 90 days.

“The internal layout will be maintained to provide two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and living area.

“The short-term let will be managed to provide minimal impact on neighbouring properties.”

After the refusal, Mr Halanchak lodged an appeal, which will be heard by the council’s local review body.

The decision comes after a ‘luxurious’ £140-a-night holiday let, off Perth’s Tulloch Road, closed after the council began a planning probe.