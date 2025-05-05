A Perthshire care home put residents at “significant risk” of infection and a Kirkcaldy care home has been told to improve how it handles medication in this week’s care round-up.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Meanwhile, the SSSC monitors the conduct of registered care workers.

ASC The Grange Care Home, Balbeggie

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 4

Planning – 4

New ratings

Wellbeing – 2

Leadership – 2

Staff – 3

Setting – 2

Planning – 3

Inspection date

March 6

Inspectors said residents at the Grange Care Home in Balbeggie, which caters for adults aged over 65 with learning disabilities, were exposed to an “increased risk of infection contamination”.

Vulnerable residents were put at “significant risk” of infection after soiled laundry was found stored next to food trollies.

Inspectors found a “lack of dignity and respect for those who lived at the home”.

BCG says it is was “greatly disappointed” following the visit in February.

They added: “Our residents and service users deserve the highest quality care and our colleagues the utmost support.”

BCG say all areas of the action plan were put in place immediately and are “progressing very well” to meet the requirements within the timescales.

Hannah Band, Glenrothes

Fife Council care worker Hannah Band was struck off after she failed to inform her employer of a conviction for neglecting three cats.

One of the cats died and was eaten by the other two.

She was convicted of the offence at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in April last year but failed to inform both the watchdog and Fife Council.

Band – who was working for East Fife Care at Home in Glenrothes at the time of the offence – has now been struck off.

BCG Coupar Angus

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – 2

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 3

Planning – 4

Inspection date

April 16

Inspectors previously issued requirements after finding not enough staff were on duty to attend to people’s care and support needs.

However, some aspects had not been addressed in the most recent inspection.

The report said: “Three out of the four elements of (a staffing) requirement have been met; however, one element still needs further improvement to enhance people’s experience of care.”

The timeframe for improvement has been extended until July 31.

A BCG spokesperson said: “We are very pleased to have seen all requirements met.

“The exception of the enhanced experience of care element is the area on which we are fully focussed.”

They said the Coupar Angus home has a ” longstanding record for the high regard of our quality care” and BCG is “determined that record continues”.

Barrogil House Care Home, Kirkcaldy

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – 3

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – 4

Planning – 3

Inspection date

April 7

The Care Inspectorate said staff were “well trained” and the environment was “homely and clean” at Barrogil House.

However, inspectors still had concerns about medication management at the care home – which had been raised during a previous inspection.

The report said: “A previous requirement, which had been extended, remained unmet.

“This caused concern as we still could not be assured that all medication was being accurately managed.”

Stirling Council Fostering Service

Previous ratings

Care and support – 5

Environment – Not assessed

Staffing – Not assessed

Management and leadership – 5

The previous ratings are worded differently to reflect the grades at the time.

New ratings

Support – 3

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – 3

Inspection date

March 13

Officials found caregivers and staff did not have relevant and up-to-date training.

They also found some young people were able to remain with their foster families beyond the age of 18 years – which meant they were operating beyond their registration.

Inspectors issued requirements to be met by June 30.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.