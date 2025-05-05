Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: Perthshire home’s infection risk and Kirkcaldy service pulled up again on medication

We take a look at the latest reports for care workers, homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Andrew Robson
ASC The Grange features in the latest care round-up.
ASC The Grange features in the latest care round-up. Image: Google Street View

A Perthshire care home put residents at “significant risk” of infection and a Kirkcaldy care home has been told to improve how it handles medication in this week’s care round-up.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Meanwhile, the SSSC monitors the conduct of registered care workers.

ASC The Grange Care Home, Balbeggie

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 4

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 2
  • Leadership – 2
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 2
  • Planning – 3

Inspection date

  • March 6
ASC The Grange care home, Balbeggie.
The Grange Care Home in Balbeggie. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors said residents at the Grange Care Home in Balbeggie, which caters for adults aged over 65 with learning disabilities, were exposed to an “increased risk of infection contamination”.

Vulnerable residents were put at “significant risk” of infection after soiled laundry was found stored next to food trollies.

Inspectors found a “lack of dignity and respect for those who lived at the home”.

BCG says it is was “greatly disappointed” following the visit in February.

They added: “Our residents and service users deserve the highest quality care and our colleagues the utmost support.”

BCG say all areas of the action plan were put in place immediately and are “progressing very well” to meet the requirements within the timescales.

Hannah Band, Glenrothes

Fife Council care worker Hannah Band was struck off after she failed to inform her employer of a conviction for neglecting three cats.

One of the cats died and was eaten by the other two.

She was convicted of the offence at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in April last year but failed to inform both the watchdog and Fife Council.

Band – who was working for East Fife Care at Home in Glenrothes at the time of the offence – has now been struck off.

BCG Coupar Angus

BCG Coupar Angus.
BCG Coupar Angus. Image: Balhousie Care Group/Facebook

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – Not assessed
  • Staff – 2
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 4

Inspection date

  • April 16

Inspectors previously issued requirements after finding not enough staff were on duty to attend to people’s care and support needs.

However, some aspects had not been addressed in the most recent inspection.

The report said: “Three out of the four elements of (a staffing) requirement have been met; however, one element still needs further improvement to enhance people’s experience of care.”

The timeframe for improvement has been extended until July 31.

A BCG spokesperson said: “We are very pleased to have seen all requirements met.

“The exception of the enhanced experience of care element is the area on which we are fully focussed.”

They said the Coupar Angus home has a ” longstanding record for the high regard of our quality care” and BCG is “determined that record continues”.

Barrogil House Care Home, Kirkcaldy

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – Not assessed
  • Staff – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – 3

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 3

Inspection date

  • April 7
Barrogil House Care Home.
Barrogil House Care Home. Image: Google Street View

The Care Inspectorate said staff were “well trained” and the environment was “homely and clean” at Barrogil House.

However, inspectors still had concerns about medication management at the care home – which had been raised during a previous inspection.

The report said: “A previous requirement, which had been extended, remained unmet.

“This caused concern as we still could not be assured that all medication was being accurately managed.”

Stirling Council Fostering Service

Previous ratings

  • Care and support – 5
  • Environment – Not assessed
  • Staffing – Not assessed
  • Management and leadership – 5

The previous ratings are worded differently to reflect the grades at the time. 

New ratings

  • Support – 3
  • Leadership – Not assessed
  • Staff – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – 3

Inspection date

  • March 13
The service is operated by Stirling Council. I
The service is operated by Stirling Council. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Officials found caregivers and staff did not have relevant and up-to-date training.

They also found some young people were able to remain with their foster families beyond the age of 18 years – which meant they were operating beyond their registration.

Inspectors issued requirements to be met by June 30.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

Conversation