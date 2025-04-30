Man, 18, charged with attempted murder of teen in Kirkcaldy

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a teen in Kirkcaldy.

The man was arrested after allegedly attempting to murder a 16-year-old male in Ravenscraig Park on Friday.

A 14-year-old boy has also been charged with assault in connection with the incident.

The 16-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Man expected to appear in court after Kirkcaldy incident

Police say the alleged attempted murder was only reported to them on Tuesday – four days after the incident.

The 18-year-old is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.