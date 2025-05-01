Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee FC stars talk up languages on visit to Carnoustie High

The Dark Blues' French contingent visited the Angus secondary as part of a Developing the Young Workforce initiative.

By Graham Brown
Mo Sylla, Billy Koumetio and Ziyad Larkeche with teachers Katherine Irvine (left), Hope Gaffney (back right) and Carnoustie High youngsters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Mo Sylla, Billy Koumetio and Ziyad Larkeche with teachers Katherine Irvine (left), Hope Gaffney (back right) and Carnoustie High youngsters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Carnoustie High School has forged a French connection with a trio of Dundee FC’s overseas stars.

Dee fan favourites Mo Sylla, Ziyad Larkeche and Billy Koumetio visited the Angus secondary this week.

The trio were invited there as part of a drive to highlight the importance of languages in a Developing the Young Workforce initiative.

Carnoustie High School languages event with Dundee FC stars.
Ziyad Larkeche talks to a group of pupils. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Teacher Katherine Irvine said the visit was inspired by a fantastic S2 project on French sportspeople, which featured midfielder Sylla.

It was also connected to an S4 pupil’s work placement with the media team at Dens Park.

She said: “The players, all originally from Paris, spent the afternoon engaging with our S2 pupils.

“The pupils had prepared questions to ask the players about their careers, diets, routines, upbringing, and to discuss the importance of learning a language.

Carnoustie High School languages event.
Pupils engage in the languages event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The pupils were a credit to CHS. They were engaged, focused and interested in hearing from the players.

As Billy said: “Learning languages is not just for travel, but for life – to be able to talk to other people and work as a team.”

She added: “The players were so amenable and gracious. The event was not only inspiring, but also a powerful reminder of the real-world value of learning languages.

Dundee FC players take part in languages event at Carnoustie High School.
Mo Sylla, Billy Koumetio and Ziyad Larkeche with Carnoustie High teachers David Steedman, Katherine Irvine, Hope Gaffney and Florence Tanniou. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“A huge thank you to Dundee FC, the players, and everyone involved in making this event such a success.”

The project has already seen the school work with the University of St Andrews, and pupils are also set to meet Royal Navy linguists.

More from News

Volkswagen car badge
Test drive thief stole motorbike and cars in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Angus Pride volunteers with local drag queen Miss Peaches
Date for first Angus Pride event revealed as new group formed
The former Boathouse Restaurant on Loch Leven..
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Boathouse events verdict and holiday let 'not a party flat'
The Lundin Links Hotel was once a popular venue
£850,00 taxpayer-funded loan secured against Lundin Links Hotel not repaid in full
Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Be Our Blood: Courier campaign launched to find more donors in Tayside, Fife and…
Archibald Smith
Fife paedophile shocked dating site contact with horrific comments about 'daughter'
Perth and Kinross Council bin lorry
All Perth and Kinross Council lorries to run on vegetable oil in £100k move
Perth Christmas lights switch-on in 2023.
Council wins £97k insurance claim over cost of cancelled Perth Christmas lights switch-on
CR0044473 - Graham Brown Story - Angus area - Final events in Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary. It is the world's oldest ladies golf club and kicked off celebrations in march with the launch of an anniversary book and putting competition - Picture shows scenes from the event - David Kernohan (Scottish Golf) -- Carnoustie Championship first tee, Links House, Links Parade, Carnoustie -- Friday 25th August 2023 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
When to find cheapest rounds at Tayside and Fife's top golf courses
Jamie Aird
Dockyard worker who stole HMS Prince of Wales parts is sentenced for scrap metal…

Conversation