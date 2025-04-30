Police have launched an appeal after a car was deliberately driven at a 16-year-old boy in Dundee.

A white Ford was directed at the youth, who was travelling on a moped, at around 10.30pm on Monday.

The incident happened near the entrance to Camperdown Country Park in the Birkhill area.

A second car then followed the youth into the car park.

He was later taken to hospital as a precaution.

Appeal after car driven at boy on moped in Dundee

Constable Christopher Flanders said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed what happened to contact police.

“In addition, anyone with any dash-cam, mobile video or CCTV footage around the time of the incident, is asked to get in touch with officers as they may be able to assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference 0520 of April 29

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.