New roofs plan for 25 Angus Council houses affected by Raac

The houses are in Milton Street, Monifieth, where almost 50 privately-owned homes could also contain the potentially dangerous material.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council owns 25 homes in Milton Street, Monifieth which contain Raac. Image: Alan Richardson
Angus Council owns 25 homes in Milton Street, Monifieth which contain Raac. Image: Alan Richardson

Angus Council is considering replacing the roofs on 25 Raac-affected homes in Monifieth.

But the authority has ruled out the compulsory purchase of almost 50 privately owned houses in the town’s Milton Street.

And the potential cost of removing and replacing the potentially dangerous panels is being kept secret.

The council properties are the only ones in the authority’s stock of 7,700 homes to contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

It was discovered during an inspection in 2023 after concerns emerged nationwide around the risk of Raac to homeowners.

An options report will go before a special meeting of the full Angus Council next week.

It had been due to be considered behind closed doors on Tuesday.

The decision to discuss the plans in secret was described by Milton Street resident Williamina Rylance as “shocking”.

Raac roof in house in Milton Street, Monifieth.
Williamina Rylance is worried about the bowed roof in her Monifieth home. Image: Alan Richardson

The 59-year-old says the Raac situation has left her too worried to let her grandchildren visit.

The Raac discussion was delayed by a change in the council administration after the minority SNP administration was dumped from power.

What options does the Raac report contain?

Angus infrastructure director Graeme Dailly reveals five options were considered for the Milton Street council houses.

These were:

  • Limited additional edge support to Raac panels
  • Enhanced support to Raac panels
  • Raac panels retained and protected by new pitched roof
  • Remove Raac and install new timber flat roof
  • Remove Raac and install new timber pitched roof

Mr Dailly said the new flat roof option scored “significantly higher” than the other appraisal options.

“This would completely remove the risks associated with Raac and create a new roof insulated to current standards and with a new finish which could last for c.40 years,” he said.

Mr Dailly has promised council tenants will receive “one-on-one meetings, clear communication and regular updates”.

The Monifieth development was completed in 1966.

The plan will also involve talks with neighbouring private owners.

Letters were previously sent to private householders advising them to seek advice on the potential presence of Raac.

Their properties were sold under right to buy, either by Dundee District Council prior to reorganisation in 1996, or Angus Council.

Compulsory purchase of private homes not considered

Mr Dailly confirmed a letter which has already gone out to Milton Street residents had informed them the compulsory purchase of privately owned homes is not being explored.

“We understand the uncertainty and concern for those affected,” he said.

“We are committed to keeping residents fully informed and supported throughout as we work towards a solution.”

However, the cost of the replacement roofs for the council housing is being kept secret.

It is contained in a private report to be considered alongside the options appraisal on Thursday May 8.

Mr Dailly adds: “It should be noted that there is currently no specific budget identified for Raac-related works.

“As of March 2025, there has been no funding identified by the Scottish Government to support such work.”

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give them a voice and get the issue to parliament.

