A police investigation has been launched after a 12-year-old girl was attacked by a gang near a park in Forfar.

The youngster was in the area of the town’s Reid Park when she was assaulted by a group of both boys and girls, understood to be older than the victim.

A video of the attack has been shared widely on social media.

It shows the girl screaming while being knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked, as several people become involved and others watch.

Police investigate Forfar assault on girl, 12

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a 12-year-old girl being assaulted in the Reid Park area of Forfar around 6.15pm on Friday, April 25.

“Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”