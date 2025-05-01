Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Girl, 12, attacked by gang near park in Forfar

A video of the incident next to Reid Park, where the girl was repeatedly punched, has been shared on social media.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The area next to Reid Park where the girl was attacked. Image: Google Maps
The area next to Reid Park where the girl was attacked. Image: Google Maps

A police investigation has been launched after a 12-year-old girl was attacked by a gang near a park in Forfar.

The youngster was in the area of the town’s Reid Park when she was assaulted by a group of both boys and girls, understood to be older than the victim.

A video of the attack has been shared widely on social media.

It shows the girl screaming while being knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked, as several people become involved and others watch.

Police investigate Forfar assault on girl, 12

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a 12-year-old girl being assaulted in the Reid Park area of Forfar around 6.15pm on Friday, April 25.

“Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

More from News

Angus Council owns 25 homes in Milton Street, Monifieth which contain Raac. Image: Alan Richardson
New roofs plan for 25 Angus Council houses affected by Raac
Volkswagen car badge
Test drive thief stole motorbike and cars in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Angus Pride volunteers with local drag queen Miss Peaches
Date for first Angus Pride event revealed as new group formed
The former Boathouse Restaurant on Loch Leven..
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Boathouse events verdict and holiday let 'not a party flat'
The Lundin Links Hotel was once a popular venue
£850,000 taxpayer-funded loan secured against Lundin Links Hotel not repaid in full
2
Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Be Our Blood: Courier campaign launched to find more donors in Tayside, Fife and…
Archibald Smith
Fife paedophile shocked dating site contact with horrific comments about 'daughter'
Perth and Kinross Council bin lorry
All Perth and Kinross Council lorries to run on vegetable oil in £100k move
Perth Christmas lights switch-on in 2023.
Council wins £97k insurance claim over cost of cancelled Perth Christmas lights switch-on
CR0044473 - Graham Brown Story - Angus area - Final events in Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary. It is the world's oldest ladies golf club and kicked off celebrations in march with the launch of an anniversary book and putting competition - Picture shows scenes from the event - David Kernohan (Scottish Golf) -- Carnoustie Championship first tee, Links House, Links Parade, Carnoustie -- Friday 25th August 2023 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cheapest rounds at Tayside and Fife’s top golf courses – where and when can…

Conversation