A popular guest house in Pitlochry has been put up for sale as its owners plan their retirement.

James and Lisa Roy, both in their 50s, have owned Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House in Logierait for two seasons.

The couple moved to Pitlochry from Edinburgh after frequently holidaying in the area.

They have decided to put the five-bedroom guest house on the market and retire early.

Illness prompts Pitlochry guest house owners to plan retirement

Lisa told The Courier about their decision to sell the business.

She said: “My husband has been ill so we decided to plan our retirement early.

“We have loved meeting people from all around the world and love the area too.

“We bought the guest house because we fancied a change after holidaying here for years.

“It’s a great business and always busy with lots of bookings.”

The couple say they are going to “wait and see” what they will do next.

Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House is five miles outside of Pitlochry and benefits from busy tourist seasons.

It has been refurbished and includes a south-facing terrace that overlooks River Tay.

The guest house is a turnkey business and comes with a two-bedroom owners’ accommodation in the sale.

Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald for offers in the region of £450,000.

