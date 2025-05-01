Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charming Pitlochry guest house up for sale as owners plan retirement

James and Lisa Roy have put Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House in Logierait on the market.

By Lucy Scarlett
Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House in Logierait, near Pitlochry
Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House has been put up for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A popular guest house in Pitlochry has been put up for sale as its owners plan their retirement.

James and Lisa Roy, both in their 50s, have owned Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House in Logierait for two seasons.

The couple moved to Pitlochry from Edinburgh after frequently holidaying in the area.

They have decided to put the five-bedroom guest house on the market and retire early.

Illness prompts Pitlochry guest house owners to plan retirement

Lisa told The Courier about their decision to sell the business.

She said: “My husband has been ill so we decided to plan our retirement early.

“We have loved meeting people from all around the world and love the area too.

Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House.
The guest house has five bedrooms. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House.
The property is located just outside of Pitlochry. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House.
It offers views of the River Tay. Image: Graham and Sibbald

“We bought the guest house because we fancied a change after holidaying here for years.

“It’s a great business and always busy with lots of bookings.”

The couple say they are going to “wait and see” what they will do next.

Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House is five miles outside of Pitlochry and benefits from busy tourist seasons.

It has been refurbished and includes a south-facing terrace that overlooks River Tay.

Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House.
Communal area. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House.
Stylish bedrooms. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House.
The guest house benefits from busy tourist seasons. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House.
It comes with owners’ accommodation. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The guest house is a turnkey business and comes with a two-bedroom owners’ accommodation in the sale.

Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald for offers in the region of £450,000.

Elsewhere in Pitlochry, a Perthshire whisky and chocolate taster is opening a second store in the town.

