Three girls have been reported in connection with an alleged robbery at a shop in Dundee.

Police launched a search operation after an incident at a premises on Albert Street on Wednesday evening.

Witnesses said five police vehicles, including a dog unit, were in the area around 8pm as part of the investigation.

One witness told The Courier police were searching a green space at nearby Dundee International Sports Centre (DISC) on Mains Loan.

He said: “We were just about to play football when we noticed the police in the car park at around 8.30pm.

“At one point, we thought there were at least five units, and we saw officers searching near a green space.

“There were also officers near Clepington Primary School, and they had a dog handler with them.”

Police say the girls were reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit, and inquiries remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.20pm on Wednesday, April 30, police received a report of a robbery at a premises on Albert Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended, and three female youths were traced in the Mains Loan area.

“They will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course.

“Further positive lines of inquiry are ongoing.”